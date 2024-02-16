About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Guidelines for Diphtheria Clinical Management Unveiled

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 16 2024 1:25 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

For the first time, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines on the clinical management of diphtheria.
While previous available guidance was just an operational protocol, the new guidance followed the rigorous process for developing guidance at WHO. It addresses the use of Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) in the treatment of diphtheria. The guidance also includes new recommendations on antibiotics. In patients with suspected or confirmed diphtheria, WHO recommends using macrolide antibiotics (azithromycin, erythromycin) rather than penicillin antibiotics.

WHO Advocates Evidence-Based Clinical Guidelines Amidst Diphtheria Outbreaks

“Outbreaks of diphtheria in Nigeria, Guinea and neighboring countries in 2023 have highlighted the urgent need for evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for the treatment of diphtheria,” the WHO said.

Diphtheria
Diphtheria
“Given the sporadic nature of outbreaks, many clinicians in the affected regions have never managed acute diphtheria and its related complications. Diphtheria remains a neglected disease and vaccination is the top priority. At the same time, for patients with diphtheria, access to antibiotics, DAT and supportive care can be lifesaving,” the agency noted. Diphtheria is a disease caused by a bacterium that affects the upper respiratory tract and less often the skin. It also produces a toxin that damages the heart and the nerves.

It is a vaccine preventable disease, but multiple doses and booster doses are needed to produce and sustain immunity. People who are not immunized or under immunized are at risk of the disease. Diphtheria is fatal in 5-10 percent of cases, with a higher mortality rate in young children. Recent diphtheria outbreaks stress the importance of sustaining high levels of vaccination coverage in communities across the life course.

In 2022, an estimated 84 percent of children worldwide received the recommended 3 doses of diphtheria-containing vaccine during infancy, leaving 16 percent with no or incomplete coverage. There is wide coverage variation between and within countries.

