Diphtheria Claims 2 More Lives in Delhi

Diphtheria kills two more people in Delhi, mounting the toll from the infectious disease in the city to 26, reported officials.
They stated that five of these victims reside in Delhi, and the rest are from other states.
The recent deaths were reported at the Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital at Kingsway Camp.
The Medical Superintendent of the hospital was suspended, in another development. However, sources in the corporation report that diphtheria cases this year are not unusual.
The suspended Medical Superintendent had said that the patients were not responding well to the treatment as they were brought in at an advanced stage.
The deaths came to light when 11 children, all below nine years reportedly died in 13 days between September 6th
and 9th
.
Source: Medindia