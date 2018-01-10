medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Diphtheria Claims 2 More Lives in Delhi

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 1, 2018 at 5:33 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Diphtheria kills two more people in Delhi, mounting the toll from the infectious disease in the city to 26, reported officials.

They stated that five of these victims reside in Delhi, and the rest are from other states.
Diphtheria Claims 2 More Lives in Delhi
Diphtheria Claims 2 More Lives in Delhi

The recent deaths were reported at the Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital at Kingsway Camp.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital was suspended, in another development. However, sources in the corporation report that diphtheria cases this year are not unusual.

The suspended Medical Superintendent had said that the patients were not responding well to the treatment as they were brought in at an advanced stage.

The deaths came to light when 11 children, all below nine years reportedly died in 13 days between September 6th and 9th.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Diphtheria

Diphtheria

Diphtheria, vaccines, sulfa drugs, World War II, Soviet Union, epidemic, immunization, childhood illness, death, strangling angel, Pierre Bretonneau, Greek, leathery, New England colonies, US

12 Kids Die of Diphtheria in 13 Days In Delhi Hospital

12 Kids Die of Diphtheria in 13 Days In Delhi Hospital

Twelve kids have died because of Diphtheria Infection over a time span of just 13 days in Delhi government hospitals

Diphtheria Kills 21 in Bangladesh

Diphtheria Kills 21 in Bangladesh

The Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are an extremely vulnerable population, with low vaccination coverage. WHO released US$1.5 million to fight diphtheria.

Delhi Records Maximum Number of Deaths Due to Diphtheria in the Country

Delhi Records Maximum Number of Deaths Due to Diphtheria in the Country

Though 71.78 % of the children were covered under Universal Immunization Program in 2013-2014 , the number of deaths in Delhi were 42 and 60 respectively.

More News on:

Diphtheria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive