12 Kids Die of Diphtheria in 13 Days In Delhi Hospital

‘Of the 300 cases reported so far this year, nearly 85 people were found to be admitted with the bacterial infection at the Valmiki Hospital’

Eleven were pronounced dead in North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital whereas one child died in the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital.Of the 300 cases reported so far this year, 85 people were admitted with the bacterial infection at the Valmiki Hospital from September 1 to September 19, hospital authorities said.Source: Medindia