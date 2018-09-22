medindia
12 Kids Die of Diphtheria in 13 Days In Delhi Hospital

by Rishika Gupta on  September 22, 2018 at 6:43 PM Indian Health News
In the span of just 13 days, a total of 12 children have died of Diphtheria in two government hospitals in Delhi.
Eleven were pronounced dead in North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital whereas one child died in the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital.

Of the 300 cases reported so far this year, 85 people were admitted with the bacterial infection at the Valmiki Hospital from September 1 to September 19, hospital authorities said.



