About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Guarding Retina Cells Save Eyesight

by Dr Jayashree on March 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM
Font : A-A+

Guarding Retina Cells Save Eyesight

Retinal cells have a remarkable ability to wall off damage caused in the retina to save the eyesight, found a team of neuroscientists led by UConn Health reports. This finding is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The retina is a delicate tissue in the back of the eye that detects light and transmits images to the brain. Muller glia are very long cells that span the thickness of the retina and provide mechanical strength, supporting the neurons and light receptors that detect light, shape, and color.

Advertisement


Researchers have discovered that the endfeet, a specialized zone in retinal cells where proteins become modified when the retina is under stress. These endfeet are at the opposite end of the retina, quite a distance from light receptors.

Researchers proposed that this segregation of the endfeet and light receptors may permit light detection to continue even as the retina responds to stress.
Advertisement

The modification of proteins Mohan's lab has been studying is called citrullination. In citrullination, the amino acid arginine is changed into citrulline.

Because in the early stages of stress or disease, the citrullinated proteins stay sequestered in the Muller cells' endfeet, Mohan calls this area the citrullination bunker. But if this bunker is chronically engaged, then the overabundance of citrullinated proteins reaches other parts of the retina.

Muller cells in human age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and mouse models of retinal degeneration reveal citrullinated proteins extending out of the endfeet and spreading throughout the cells.

Citrullination may have many effects on Muller glial cells which are only just being understood. For example, arginine is positively charged, while citrulline is not.

The loss of the positive charges is permanent, and may irreversibly change the flexibility or other mechanical properties of the Muller glial cells. This may cause the Muller cells to become incapable of adapting to fluid build-up when the retina swells up under stress.

Alternatively, it is possible the citrullinated proteins could appear foreign to the body and draw the attention of the immune system, potentially beginning autoimmune disease. Turning off citrullination in the end feet bunker could delay or avoid these problems and preserve eyesight for longer.

They also identified that the endfeet citrullination process is controlled by an enzyme known as peptidyl arginine deiminase-4 (PAD4). Small molecule inhibitors of PAD4 have been developed for other types of citrullination-dependent diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Researchers believe that such therapeutic agents could be applied to reduce citrullination at early stages of AMD and spare the retina of undesired responses to this protein modification.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Tick Saliva Provides Relief from Pain and Itch
COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects are Mild and Temporary >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
International Women's Day 2022 —
International Women's Day 2022 — "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow"
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

Recommended Reading
Age Related Macular Degeneration
Age Related Macular Degeneration
Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central ......
Routine Eye Examination
Routine Eye Examination
A comprehensive eye exam can take an hour or more, depending on the doctor and the number and ......
Imitation of Blood-retinal Barrier to Reduce Animal Testing
Imitation of Blood-retinal Barrier to Reduce Animal Testing
An imitation of the human blood-retinal barrier has been developed on a microfluidic chip. This may ...
Eye Drops to Replace Injections for Retinal Diseases
Eye Drops to Replace Injections for Retinal Diseases
A new eye drop called Sylentis SYL136001v10 that may replace injections for retinal diseases like .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)