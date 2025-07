Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children: The Impact of Parental Emotional Health

Stable, supportive caregivers play a key role in improving health and emotional outcomes for children with growth hormone deficiency.

Putting Caregivers at the Forefront of Pediatric Care

When children struggle with treatment or coping with growth hormone deficiency, their distress often mirrors in caregivers, raising stress, anxiety, and depression levels.

A new study reveals a strong emotional bond between children with chronic conditions and their caregivers , suggesting that enhancing parental well-being can have a direct, positive impact on a child's health and ability to cope (). The study observed children with growth hormone deficiency and their caregivers to better understand the impact that physical or emotional distress can have. Findings suggest that when parents or caregivers of children with growth hormone deficiency report symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression, so does the child they are caring for. Conversely, whenand showed improved overall health.“We’ve long recognized the stress caregivers face, but our study shows just how intertwined parent and child health really are,” said Luis Fernandez Luque, which developed the digital companion platform used by the caregivers in the study. “The study followedof children with growth hormone deficiencyduring participation infocused on caregiver wellbeing. Caregivers completed a series of validated assessments measuring their own emotional and mental health and reported on the child’s physical and emotional status. Findings indicated that a. Greater child distress, such as negative feelings about treatment or difficulty coping with growth hormone deficiency, was associated with higher caregiver stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms. In addition, caregiver hopefulness about the future was linked to better emotional outcomes in the child. This research confirms,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, CEO and co-founder of Adhera Health, who was a co-author of the study. “was designed from the ground up to support this dynamic, combining behavioral science and responsible AI to empower families—not just patients. These findings strengthen our conviction that improving outcomes for children requires an ecosystem approach, one that puts caregivers at the center of pediatric chronic care.”Source-Eurekalert