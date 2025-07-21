Sweating It Out: Kids and Adults Share Similar Heat Response

Children's higher surface area-to-mass ratio makes them more vulnerable to heat stress during physical activity.
Research shows that children face risks of dehydration and hyperthermia similar to those of adults in extreme heat, despite earlier beliefs that kids are more vulnerable (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Exercise Thermoregulation in Prepubertal Children: A Brief Methodological Review
Go to source). However, their higher levels of physical activity and lack of awareness about the need to drink fluids still put them at greater clinical risk.
Temperature Tipping Point: How High Heat Affects Children The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, was carried out by experts at the university’s world-leading Heat and Health Research Centre in collaboration with a team of experts at the University of Canberra.
It is the largest controlled study of its kind, looking at the effects of high temperatures (up to 40 degrees Celsius) on 68 children aged between 10 and 16 years.
Professor Ollie Jay, said: “Historically, children have been thought to be more vulnerable to heat stress during physical activity due to factors such as having a higher body surface area-to-mass ratio compared to adults.”
“However, when we studied the effects of extreme heat on children and compared them with the effects on adults, we found that children aged between 10 and 16 did not sweat differently to adults and their bodies heated up by the same amount. As a result, were not at a higher risk of dehydration or hyperthermia.
Heat Stress Study Methodology
The researchers recruited 68 fit and recreationally active children aged 10-16 years old (31 girls and 37 boys) as well as 24 adults aged 18-40 years (11 females and 13 males).
Throughout the trial, participants’ core temperature was measured, with the rate of dehydration was determined by weighing the participants before and after the trial using high-precision digital scales.
To help parents and sports practitioners know how much fluid children should drink during sporting activities, the research team has developed a Sweat Rate Calculator.
Though developed primarily for adults, the tool accurately estimates the fluid intake requirements for children based on measurements such as their height, weight, activity type and the temperature.
At present the tool only estimates the sweat rate for people taking part in cycling or running but it is hoped it will be expanded in future to cover other recreational activities.
