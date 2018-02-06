medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Green Tea May Lower Heart Disease Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 2, 2018 at 11:16 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Green tea is loaded with antioxidants may prevent deaths due to heart attacks and strokes caused by atherosclerosis, reports a new a study.

Besides playing a role in weight loss and boosting immunity, green tea can improve heart health.
Green Tea May Lower Heart Disease Risk
Green Tea May Lower Heart Disease Risk

According to the researchers, a compound called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), found in green tea, breaks up and dissolves potentially dangerous protein plaques found in the blood vessels.

"The health benefits of green tea have been widely promoted, and it has been known for some time that EGCG can alter the structures of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease," said David Middleton, Professor at Britain's Lancaster University.

"Our results show that this intriguing compound might also be effective against the types of plaques which can cause heart attacks and strokes," he added.

"... by engineering the molecule slightly, we might be able to make new medicines to treat heart attack and stroke," said Jeremy Pearson Professor and Associate Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation -- a Britain-based charity organization.

The study, published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, showed that EGCG binds to the amyloid fibers of a protein called apolipoprotein A-1 (apoA-1), which converts the fibers to smaller soluble molecules that are less likely to be damaging to blood vessels.

The team is now working on finding ways of introducing effective amounts of EGCG into the bloodstream without it being necessary to drink large and potentially harmful quantities of green tea.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Chinese Green Tea

Chinese Green Tea

Green tea is the least processed variant of tea. Tea is a beverage made from the processed leaves of Camellia sinensis (Family- Theaceae).

Green Tea Extract and Exercise Slows Down Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

Green Tea Extract and Exercise Slows Down Progression of Alzheimer's Disease

The commonly found extract, epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), could lead to advancements in the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease in humans.

Green Tea may Prevent Amyloidosis in Patients With Bone Marrow Disorders

Green Tea may Prevent Amyloidosis in Patients With Bone Marrow Disorders

Green tea contains a compound called epigallocatechine-3-gallate (EGCG), which prevents the build-up of protein in patients with multiple myeloma and amyloidosis.

Green Tea Prevents Damage Of Kidney Caused By Cancer Drug

Green Tea Prevents Damage Of Kidney Caused By Cancer Drug

Green Tea can prevent kidney damage caused by cisplatin. Cisplatin leads to kidney damage in almost 30% patients.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

More News on:

Chinese Green Tea Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Caffeine and Decaffeination 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric ischemia refers to a group of disorders characterized by symptomatic reduction in blood ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...