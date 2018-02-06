Synthetic opioid production can replace the current opioid manufacturing methods that rely on opium poppies for raw ingredients. The reduced addictiveness of the synthetic compound is added advantage.

Synthetic Opioids may Replace the Addictive Opioids Real Soon

‘Opioids made from sugar instead of field grown opium poppies can help solve many problems which are associated with strong painkillers ’

Advertisement

Epimeron Inc. ("Epimeron"), a Calgary-based biotechnology company, has taken a major step toward that goal with its announcement of the isolation of a novel gene from the opium poppy (Papaver somniferum). The gene encodes the enzyme thebaine synthase, which had previously been hypothesized, but never found, until now. Thebaine is the essential starting point in the synthesis of widely-prescribed pharmaceuticals, including the analgesics oxycodone and hydrocodone and the addiction treatments buprenorphine and naltrexone.The breakthrough announced today enables the completion of commercial, non-plant based biosynthetic manufacturing systems for active opioid agents and intermediates. It also opens the door to the creation of new opioid molecules, some with new characteristics such as reduced addictiveness.Microbial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients from sugar as source material promises to replace current opioid manufacturing methods that rely on opium poppies for raw ingredients. Current regulatory requirements and commercial practices require the importation of crushed poppy straw from producer countries such as India and Turkey. The imported ingredients are then processed locally to the final pharmaceutical products. Legal opium poppy farming in producer countries is plagued by the diversion of legitimately made controlled substances into the illicit drug trade.Local biosynthetic manufacturing directly from sugar will eliminate the need for opium poppy raw materials and thus decrease, or eliminate, diversion as a source of illicit ingredients. Moving away from outmoded plant ingredient purification techniques also enables improved quality and consistency, simplified logistics compared to moving narcotic raw materials around the world and avoids using fertile land that could better be employed for food production.In addition, the microbial manufacturing strains will provide a basis from which to develop novel less addictive opioids not currently accessible from the plant or traditional chemistries. Until now it was not commercially viable to attempt to make certain modifications to the opioid molecule, but microbial biosynthesis now makes them possible. From these, numerous candidate pharmaceuticals will arise for testing, and some of these may well be superior to currently marketed products."While that next crucial breakthrough still lies ahead of us, the beneficial impact that such new medicines would have on society takes your breath away," stated Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., CEO of Epimeron.Peter Facchini, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Epimeron said that "Our demonstrated expertise in research and entrepreneurship will continue to drive this important endeavor. We've made great progress so far, and this announcement is an indication of the potential that lies ahead in developing new drugs to manage pain.""We are delighted with this announcement which is an excellent example of how a nearly decade-old investment in large-scale genomic science can yield concrete benefits to Canada in terms of new technologies and economic growth for Canadian firms such as Epimeron," said Dr. Gijs van Rooijen, Chief Scientific Officer with Genome Alberta. The not-for-profit funding agency together with Genome Canada, was one of Peter Facchini's original funders and along with Innovate Calgary helped foster the creation of Epimeron."The discovery of the thebaine synthase gene is significant. This work has unlocked the path to transforming the commercial production of opiates and indicates the very real potential of developing non-addictive opioids. It is satisfying to witness how Dr. Faccini's comprehensive research has transitioned into creating a considerable impact," states Dr. John Wilson, Director, Physical and Life Sciences, Innovate Calgary.Source: Eurekalert