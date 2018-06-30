New and improved medical infrastructure for "New India," this is what is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is focusing on right now.

Government Transforming Health Infra for New India: Modi

‘Prime minister Narendra Modi has recently laid the foundation stone for National Centre for Ageing. He has also inaugurated the underground tunnel between AIIMS and a Trauma Centre. The 997-meter tunnel, to be built at the cost of Rs 44 crore to connect AIIMS and Jai Prakash Narayan Apex (JPNA) Trauma Centre which will significantly reduce the commute time.’

Speaking after inaugurating five projects worth Rs 1,700 crore at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital, Modi said: The government is building a proper health infrastructure across the country for a New India that will have quality and adequate hospitals, more beds, better facilities and best doctors. "The health sector in the country has got a new direction with major policy interventions by the government in the last four years. The Centre with the help of states is putting up an advanced health infrastructure in the country including in tier 2 and tier 3 cities," he said. "New avenues for medical education are being introduced. Our government is upgrading hospitals as medical colleges in 58 districts. In this budget, the government announced setting up of 24 new medical colleges. We aim to have at least one medical college in three Lok Sabha seats." The Prime Minister said about 25,000 new undergraduate and graduate seats had been added in medical colleges in the last four years. "Facilities at Safdarjung Hospital have been made more advanced with an investment of over Rs 1,300 crore. A super-specialty block and an emergency block have been dedicated to the nation. Safdarjung Hospital has become the country's biggest emergency care hospital with a 500-bed capacity just for medical emergency," he said. The 997-meter tunnel, to be built at the cost of Rs 44 crore to connect AIIMS and Jai Prakash Narayan Apex (JPNA) Trauma Centre, will significantly reduce the commute time. The Power Grid Vishram Sadan, built at the cost of Rs 32.67 crore, has a 300-bedded night shelter facility meant for the patients and their relatives visiting AIIMS and Trauma Centre at a nominal cost. The state-run Power Grid Corporation funds the 11-floor facility with a helipad on the roof for heli-ambulances.