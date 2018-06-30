medindia
Government Transforming Health Infra for New India: Modi

by Rishika Gupta on  June 30, 2018 at 12:23 PM Indian Health News
New and improved medical infrastructure for "New India," this is what is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is focusing on right now.
Speaking after inaugurating five projects worth Rs 1,700 crore at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital, Modi said: The government is building a proper health infrastructure across the country for a New India that will have quality and adequate hospitals, more beds, better facilities and best doctors."

"The health sector in the country has got a new direction with major policy interventions by the government in the last four years. The Centre with the help of states is putting up an advanced health infrastructure in the country including in tier 2 and tier 3 cities," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government wants to provide quality healthcare to the citizens at lowest possible cost as the burden of disease is the major cause of poverty. For this, his government has initiated more AIIMS-like hospitals in the last four years than done in the last 70 years, he said.

Thirteen new AIIMS have been announced in the last four year, of which work has started on eight of them. Apart from this, construction of super-specialty hospitals at 15 medical colleges across the country is underway," he said.

"New avenues for medical education are being introduced. Our government is upgrading hospitals as medical colleges in 58 districts. In this budget, the government announced setting up of 24 new medical colleges. We aim to have at least one medical college in three Lok Sabha seats."

The Prime Minister said about 25,000 new undergraduate and graduate seats had been added in medical colleges in the last four years.

Earlier, Modi laid the foundation stone for National Centre for Ageing and inaugurated the underground tunnel between AIIMS and Trauma Centre and Power Grid Vishram Sadan at AIIMS. He also inaugurated new emergency and super-specialty blocks at Safdarjung Hospital.

"Facilities at Safdarjung Hospital have been made more advanced with an investment of over Rs 1,300 crore. A super-specialty block and an emergency block have been dedicated to the nation. Safdarjung Hospital has become the country's biggest emergency care hospital with a 500-bed capacity just for medical emergency," he said.

The National Centre for Ageing will provide state of the art clinical care to the elderly population and play a key role in guiding research in geriatric medicine and related specialties. The Centre will provide multi-specialty healthcare, will have 200 general ward beds and will be developed at the cost of Rs 330 crore by February 2020.

The 997-meter tunnel, to be built at the cost of Rs 44 crore to connect AIIMS and Jai Prakash Narayan Apex (JPNA) Trauma Centre, will significantly reduce the commute time.

The Power Grid Vishram Sadan, built at the cost of Rs 32.67 crore, has a 300-bedded night shelter facility meant for the patients and their relatives visiting AIIMS and Trauma Centre at a nominal cost. The state-run Power Grid Corporation funds the 11-floor facility with a helipad on the roof for heli-ambulances.

Source: IANS

