medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Good Gut Bacteria are Being Affected by Common Drugs

by Rishika Gupta on  March 20, 2018 at 11:23 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

One in every four drugs can affect the growth of good gut bacteria. These drugs result in antibiotic-like side-effects and may promote antibiotic resistance, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Nature journal.
Good Gut Bacteria are Being Affected by Common Drugs
Good Gut Bacteria are Being Affected by Common Drugs

The research team screened over 1000 marketed drugs against 40 representative bacteria from the human gut and found that more than a quarter of the non-antibiotics (250 out of 923) affect the growth of at least one species in the microbiome. EMBL group leaders Peer Bork, Kiran Patil, Nassos Typas, and Georg Zeller led the work.

Widespread phenomenon

The human gut contains a large number of species of bacteria, collectively referred to as the gut microbiome. In the last decade, it has become clear that the composition of the gut microbiome affects human health. It is well-known that antibiotics have a large impact on this microbiome, for example causing gastrointestinal side effects.

Recently, a few commonly used non-antibiotic drugs have been shown to cause changes in gut microbiome composition, but the full extent of this phenomenon was unknown until now. The current paper is the first to systematically profile direct interactions between marketed drugs and individual gut bacteria. Not only anti-infectives but drugs from all therapeutic classes inhibited the growth of different gut microbes.

"The number of unrelated drugs that hit gut microbes as collateral damage was surprising," says Peer Bork. "Especially since we show that the actual number is likely to be even higher. This shift in the composition of our gut bacteria contributes to drug side-effects, but might also be part of the drugs' beneficial action."

Kiran Patil adds: "This is just the beginning. We don't know yet how most of these drugs target microbes, how these effects manifest in the human host, and what the clinical outcomes are. We need to carefully study these relationships, as this knowledge could dramatically improve our understanding and the efficacy of existing drugs."

Unnoticed risks

The study also highlights the previously unnoticed risk that consumption of non-antibiotic drugs may promote antimicrobial resistance, as the general resistance mechanisms of microbes to human-targeted drugs and to antibiotics seem to largely overlap.

"This is scary," says Nassos Typas, "considering that we take many non-antibiotic drugs in our life, often for long periods. Still, not all drugs will impact gut bacteria and not all resistance will be common. In some cases, resistance to specific non-antibiotics will trigger sensitivity to specific antibiotics, opening paths for designing optimal drug combinations."

Personalised medicine

"We are excited to move on and explore drug-microbe interactions in complex gut microbial communities, as this will help us understand how individuals sometimes respond differently to the same medication," says Georg Zeller. Each of us harbors a unique gut microbiome. We all carry different bacterial species - besides several common ones - and on top of that, we carry different individuals of the same species called strains. These strains can have very different functionalities, including the response to drugs. Therefore, many drug-microbe interactions are likely to be individual, opening paths for personalized drug therapies aimed at the individual gut microbiome.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Gut Bacteria Drive Autoimmune Diseases

Gut Bacteria Drive Autoimmune Diseases

Targeting gut bacteria with an antibiotic or vaccination may offer a promising new treatment approach for autoimmune diseases.

Stress Caused Due to Social Conflicts can Alter Gut Bacteria

Stress Caused Due to Social Conflicts can Alter Gut Bacteria

Conflicts can do more than just upset our moods, it can also alter our gut bacteria and that too in a bad way, finds a new study.

Gut Bacteria can Alter Diet Necessary to Reduce Blood Pressure

Gut Bacteria can Alter Diet Necessary to Reduce Blood Pressure

Natural gut bacteria can alter the effectiveness of a diet change, considered to be effective in reducing high blood pressure finds a new study.

C-sections and Gut Bacteria May Up Childhood Obesity Risk

C-sections and Gut Bacteria May Up Childhood Obesity Risk

An overweight or obese woman when delivering vaginally, the risk of overweight in her child is three times higher, and when giving birth via cesarean-section (C-section), the risk is five times higher than usual.

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Drugs Banned in India Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...