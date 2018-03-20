medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Parents Keep Track of Their Kids on Social Media

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 20, 2018 at 11:31 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

61% of parents feel that social media has enabled them to keep a track of "tweens", according to a survey. "Tweens" is a term given to children between the early elementary grades and those entering teenage.
Parents Keep Track of Their Kids on Social Media
Parents Keep Track of Their Kids on Social Media

55 per cent of parents would read their tween's texts or social media pages to learn if their tween was invited to a boy-girl party at the home of an unfamiliar family.

Also, 39 per cent of parents reported tracking their tween's location on their cell phone during the party.

Mothers were more likely, than fathers, to say they would use technology to monitor their tweens, according to a report from the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health.

"The tween stage brings new challenges for parents as they often must balance their child's desire for more freedom and independence with supervision. It's not an easy balancing act," said Sarah Clark, poll co-director.

"In some families, reading text messages or social media posts might be seen as 'spying.' But in others, parents discuss rules including sharing passwords," said Clark.

"Establishing family rules around the use of social media, and discussing the reasons for those rules, is an important part of parenting tweens," Clark said, in a statement released by the varsity.

However, 91 per cent still wanted to get the information about their child via the traditional way, which includes talking with the parents of their kids' classmates.

About one in four parents reported being very concerned about their tweens experimenting with sexual activity, marijuana or other drugs, beer or liquor, and guns or other weapons.

Importantly, two-thirds of the parents agreed that tweens need some freedom to make mistakes, and balancing freedom with supervision.

"Parents must balance their responsibility to help their tween learn to be responsible and make good decisions while ensuring their tween's safety," Clarks said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

Impact of Social Media on Health

Impact of Social Media on Health

Posts on social media can have a good and bad impact on the health of fellow social media pals.

Social Media Plays A Part in The Psychological Healing Process

Social Media Plays A Part in The Psychological Healing Process

Ever wondered why women decide to disclose on pregnancy loss on Facebook and also express their views on sexual abuse?

How Social Media may Boost the Confidence of Young People in Care

How Social Media may Boost the Confidence of Young People in Care

Social media can help young individuals otherwise living in care (living with foster parents) make new connections and ease their transition from adolescence to adulthood.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...