‘Delhi government sets goals of eradicating malnutrition.’

Gautam said that "we all have to channelise our energy with a determination to achieve the goal of eradicating malnutrition from the capital"."For this, collective responsibility is to be realised by all stakeholders, involved in the work, to protect the infants and mothers from malnutrition."To achieve the goal, Gautam said all officers and employees will have to discharge their duty in a responsible manner.On this occasion, the department briefed the Minister about a plan to conduct the survey of Anganwadi beneficiaries.In the presentation, a questionnaire prepared for the purpose of making the Anganwadi beneficiaries aware of the facilities received by the government, and their responses, suggestions, and ideas related to the scheme were also shown. A mock drill was also conducted with the survey team regarding the questions of the survey.Source: IANS