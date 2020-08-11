by Colleen Fleiss on  November 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Goal of Eradicating Malnutrition
The Delhi government had ordered officials to ensure distribution of nutritious items to beneficiaries under the Anganwadi scheme. This initiative was taken with an aim of eradicating malnutrition from the capital.

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam set the target in a meeting with newly-appointed welfare officers and supervisors in the department.

In the meeting, he underlined the need of taking the "utmost precaution in the distribution of nutritious items to the beneficiaries under the Anganwadi scheme by the Department at the time of Covid-19".


Gautam said that "we all have to channelise our energy with a determination to achieve the goal of eradicating malnutrition from the capital".

"For this, collective responsibility is to be realised by all stakeholders, involved in the work, to protect the infants and mothers from malnutrition."

To achieve the goal, Gautam said all officers and employees will have to discharge their duty in a responsible manner.

On this occasion, the department briefed the Minister about a plan to conduct the survey of Anganwadi beneficiaries.

In the presentation, a questionnaire prepared for the purpose of making the Anganwadi beneficiaries aware of the facilities received by the government, and their responses, suggestions, and ideas related to the scheme were also shown. A mock drill was also conducted with the survey team regarding the questions of the survey.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition
Marasmus is a severe potentially life-threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient in calories and proteins. There is significant wasting of fats, muscles, and tissues of the body leading to a "skin and bones" appearance.
READ MORE
Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)
Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid (edema) in the legs and belly. Kwashiorkor can be prevented by consuming a nutritious diet.
READ MORE
Malnutrition
Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.
READ MORE
Malnutrition Offers Serious Health Complications in Obese Individuals
A recent study that examined acute coronary disease (ACD) found that malnourishment is an important underlying factor in the disease. Also, about half of those found to be malnourished were overweight or obese.
READ MORE
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapMalnutritionKwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)