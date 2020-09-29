by Poojitha Shekar on  September 29, 2020 at 1:15 PM Weight Loss
Malnutrition Offers Serious Health Complications in Obese Individuals
A recent study analyzing acute coronary disease (ACD) found that malnourishment is an important underlying factor in the disease. Also, about half of those found to be malnourished were overweight or obese.

A new editorial along with a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology is bringing into attention the uncredited and often overlooked issue of malnutrition among those who are obese.

Malnutrition is defined as faulty nutrition due to inadequate or unbalanced intake of nutrients. It is often misunderstood as an illness that primarily affects those who are underweight.


"Malnutrition is a largely under-recognized and undertreated condition in patients with increased body mass index, as increased abdominal girth is too often mistaken for overnutrition rather than undernutrition," said Andrew Freeman, MD, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health and co-author of the editorial.

It is very important to eliminate the thought that weight is correlated with food quality and that obese patients are not at risk of malnutrition, according to the authors.

The ACD study is the latest proof that underscores the commonness of malnutrition among obese individuals and its contribution to serious health complications.

"It is imperative that individuals undergo nutritional assessments and are offered counseling and resources to ensure they are taking in the right nutrients to adequately fuel their body. If left untreated, malnutrition leads to serious health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and heart disease," says Dr. Freeman.

"Paying lip service with the usual phrases, such as 'Be sure to exercise and eat right,' simply doesn't cut it. It behooves us as a profession to ensure adequate training and competency in the delivery of care in the lifestyle space," says Dr. Freeman.

Clinicians are recommended to be well-versed in the dietary patterns known to alleviate or even reverse cardiovascular disease, as well as physical activity guidelines and self-care practices such as stress relief, mindfulness and good, quality sleep.

Analyzing each of these lifestyle components can lead to enhancements in many chronic diseases. This new paper highlights an urgent call to action: it is time for the medical community to arm itself with the most cost effective and powerful tool in the battle against heart disease and other common health conditions: nutrition and lifestyle medicine.

Prior studies have reported that eating whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds are beneficial in reducing blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol and inflammatory markers.

Treatment of at-risk patients is suggested to include counseling on how to shift towards a diet that is rich in healthier food options.



