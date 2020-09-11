by Iswarya on  November 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM Coronavirus News
Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 50 Million: Johns Hopkins
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 50 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 50,052,204, with a total of 1,253,110 deaths worldwide as of 11.24 a.m. local time (1624 GMT), the CSSE data showed on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 9,879,323 and 237,192, respectively. India recorded 8,507,754 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed India with 5,653,561 cases and 162,269 deaths, the world's second-largest death toll.


Global cases topped 30 million on September 17 and rose to 40 million on October 19. It took 32 days for the global caseload to jump from 30 million to 40 million, and only 20 days from 40 million to 50 million.

Source: IANS

