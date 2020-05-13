by Iswarya on  May 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genes Play a Role in Weight Gain from Birth Control
Some women are at higher risk of weight gain with a popular contraceptive implant due to their genetic make-up, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Contraception.

"For years, women have said that birth control causes them to gain weight, but many doctors failed to take them seriously," said the study's lead author Aaron Lazorwitz, MD, assistant professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Family Planning at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

"Now we have looked at the genetics and found that the way genes interact with some hormones in birth control could help explain why some women gain more weight than others."

The study, published online today in the journal Contraception, specifically looked at the etonogestrel contraceptive implant. The rod-like implant, considered one of the most effective birth control methods, is inserted under the skin and contains etonogestrel a kind of progestin that inhibits ovulation.

The researchers reviewed medical records to calculate weight changes from the insertion of the implant to the time when the women enrolled in the study. Out of 276 ethnically diverse subjects, they found a median weight change of +3.2 kg or about 7 pounds of weight gained over an average of 27 months of use. The majority of 73.9% of subjects experienced weight gain.

Drawing on pharmacogenomics, the study of how genes affect a person's response to drugs, Lazorwitz and his colleagues investigated the genetics of the participants and how they might interact with the birth control drug within the implant.

They hypothesized that variants in the genes encoding proteins that break down and interact with progestin and estrogen hormones might be the key. Ultimately, they found that genetic variants in estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) among some study participants were associated with clinically significant weight gain.

ESR1 is found on chromosome six. It encodes an estrogen receptor involved in cellular hormone binding and DNA transcription when activated. Previous studies also found associations between ESR1 genetic variants and how well other medications work.

Women who had two copies of the ESR1 rs9340799 variant on average gained over 30 pounds more while using the contraceptive implant when compared to all other women in the study.

The study focused on the etonogestrel contraceptive implant, but it is possible that other birth control drugs could have similar interactions with genes that lead to weight gain.

"It is imperative to better understand how individual genetic variation may influence a woman's risk of adverse weight gain while using exogenous steroid hormone medications," Lazorwitz said.

For now, there is no way to predict who might be impacted.

"As our understanding of pharmacogenomics in women's health expands, we can develop individualized counseling that may reduce the incidence of hormone-related adverse effects, improve patient satisfaction, and help prevent future health risks associated with weight gain," Lazorwitz said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Birth Control Implant
Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a safe and effective method to prevent pregnancy. Nexplanon is the brand name of one such implant.
READ MORE
Birth Control Patch
A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.
READ MORE
Birth Control Pills
Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most reliable methods of contraception.
READ MORE
Birth Control Pills to Delay Periods
Thinking of delaying your period with birth control pills? First, you should know all the benefits and risks. Find out more about your options here.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Zone DietHeight and Weight-KidsBody Mass IndexAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Exercise To Gain WeightWeight Loss Program For MenBattle of the BulgeDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened BeveragesMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityQuiz on Weight Loss