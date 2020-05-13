by Iswarya on  May 13, 2020 at 12:39 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Psychological Scars Hurt More Than Physical Wounds for Child Burn Survivors
Kids and young adult burn survivors are more troubled by psychological scars than physical wounds, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Burn Care & Research.

While treatment is typically focused primarily on acute care for physical wounds, the surveys suggest that survivors are left with few tools to handle social anxieties and traumatizing memories.

"Over the years, we have made many advancements in treating the physical wounds of burn survivors, but more needs to be done to treat the social and emotional wounds that come from these injuries," said Ruth Rimmer, Ph.D., CLCP, volunteer and former director of psychosocial research for the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health in Phoenix.


"Our research shows that the most difficult issue that children and young adult survivors deal with is the reaction they get from other people. Giving them the tools to handle these interactions is critical to their well-being."

The findings come from two studies that asked more than 200 young adults (17-25 years old) and child (10-16 years old) burn survivors to reflect on the key challenges they faced while recovering and growing up.

In the first study, 64 young adults were asked to respond to the statement: "The hardest thing about being burned is..." Their reactions identified seven primary themes common to burn survivors:

  • People staring
  • Being bullied
  • Memories of being burned
  • Needing additional surgeries
  • Self-consciousness about scars
  • Getting unwanted questions about burns
  • Pain and itching

In the second study, 147 child burn survivors and 81 young adult survivors were asked to rate the level of difficulty they experienced for each of those seven themes on a four-point scale. More than 70% of respondents said they were bothered by staring and bullying, with 72% identifying bullying as the most painful reaction, and 71% identifying staring. More than half of respondents reported issues with scars (65%), memories of being burned (52%), and pain and itching (50%). Girls were bothered significantly more than boys by their scars.

The top mean scores for child burn survivors on the four-point scale included: Remembering the Burn (61%) & Getting Unwanted Questions (61%). Some significant differences emerged between the two age groups. Child burn survivors were more likely than young adults to report being troubled by "Getting Unwanted Questions," (61% vs. 43%) while the young adults were significantly more likely than child burn survivors to report pain from "Being Bullied" (63% vs. 46%).

"While both groups of survivors have to cope with unwanted stares and comments, it's interesting that bullying seems to be less of a problem for survivors today than a few years ago," said Rimmer. "This suggests that there may be a shift in how child burn survivors are treated by their peers and that bullying programs in schools should be supported and perhaps expanded."

As a result of these findings, the researchers suggest that burn units should incorporate supportive strategies, such as psychological or social interventions such as burn camp, to complement surgical and medical treatments. By providing survivors with constructive coping strategies, the researchers suggest that it will help to improve burn-injured youth's social interactions and overall quality of life.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pain Management for Burn Injuries
Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.
READ MORE
Multi-layer Living Bandages to Heal Burn Injury Without Pain
The bandage can be used to treat injury due to burns as it reduces scarring, help in wound healing and dissolves in the skin.
READ MORE
New Way To Prevent Burn Injury Infections Without Using Antibiotics
Antibiotic-free method of treating burn injury infections can be done by blinding the bacteria instead of killing them, finds a study from UT Southwestern Medical Center.
READ MORE
Children's Burn Injury Risk Linked To Housing Quality
A new study finds many children may be at heightened risk for fire and scald burns by virtue of living in substandard housing.
READ MORE
Burns
Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE
Keloids
Keloids are fibrous scars that extend beyond an original wound and are elevated from the skin surface.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

BurnsChristianson SyndromeKeloidsScar Revision - Cosmetic Surgery