COVID-19 Ozone Therapy 'Bad' for Health

The Central government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research has debunked the use of ozone therapy to kill COVID-19, as it was found to have harmful effects on health.



Ozone therapy is an alternative medical treatment that introduces ozone or ozonide to the body. Medical Ozone is used to disinfect and treat diseases. It is now being said that ozone can destroy coronavirus by breaking through its outer shell, entering the core and damaging the RNA.

‘Ozone therapy has recently been used to kill COVID-19. However, breathing even small amounts of ozone or ozonide can be harmful to health.’





The remarks came after a study was published in Wuhan touting ozone therapy. Dr Gufran said that a man in Tamil Nadu had also started selling ozone rapid antibody cards for Rs 1,250 per unit.



Reportedly, ozone disinfection chambers were installed at the entrance of two hospitals in Mumbai, last month. The facility that uses ozone gas for decontamination of clothes and other exposed parts of the body and sanitizes the person before entering and exiting the hospital.







"Even though ozone is increasing in some cities during the nationwide lockdown, the level to disinfect or kill the virus should be in 'ppm' (parts per million) and the ambient level at ground is in 'ppb' (parts per billion). If you put a person under ppm levels, it will have huge health effects," SAFAR's Director Gufran Beig said.