Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

Key opinion leaders interviewed by GlobalData foresee a substantial transformation in the Gaucher disease landscape due to upcoming gene therapies in the pipeline.
The gene therapies offer the potential to cure by supplying patients with a healthy GBA1 copy, disrupting the current Gaucher drug market. However, GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics company, notes that there's much groundwork yet to cover.
Gaucher disease, a rare inherited metabolic disorder linked to GBA1 gene defects, leads to the harmful accumulation of glucocerebroside, impacting organs like the spleen, liver, and nervous system.
Gene Therapies Set to Upend Gaucher Disease Drug MarketAccording to Sulayman Patel, MSci, an Analyst at GlobalData, "Our research indicates that KOLs agree on the significant potential of gene therapy to replace the current standards of care, enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), and substrate reduction therapy (SRT). However, KOLs express both hope and caution due to the early stage of these therapies."
To bridge this gap, companies like Prevail Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Eli Lilly) and Freeline Therapeutics are developing PR-001 and FLT-201, respectively, in Phase I/II stages. These pipeline therapies aim to break down glucocerebroside specifically, offering a targeted, enduring solution.
Patel further states, "However, they underline the need for more safety data, acknowledging the early stages of development."
Previous successes of gene therapy in treating spinal muscular atrophy and hemophilia patients demonstrate its efficacy and safety, providing compelling evidence for its potential application in Gaucher disease.
In conclusion, Patel emphasizes, "These insights emphasize the potential impact of gene therapy on Gaucher disease. By addressing the root cause and offering long-term solutions, gene therapy poses a formidable challenge to existing treatments, which fail to alleviate neurological issues and create significant financial burdens for payers."
Source: Medindia
Advertisement