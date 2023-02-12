About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 9:26 PM
Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

Key opinion leaders interviewed by GlobalData foresee a substantial transformation in the Gaucher disease landscape due to upcoming gene therapies in the pipeline.

The gene therapies offer the potential to cure by supplying patients with a healthy GBA1 copy, disrupting the current Gaucher drug market. However, GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics company, notes that there's much groundwork yet to cover.

Gaucher's Disease

Gaucher’s Disease


Gaucher's disease is a rare genetic disorder. It belongs to a group of diseases called glycolipid storage diseases and is due to the lack of an enzyme called glucocerebrosidase.
Advertisement


Gaucher disease, a rare inherited metabolic disorder linked to GBA1 gene defects, leads to the harmful accumulation of glucocerebroside, impacting organs like the spleen, liver, and nervous system.

Gene Therapies Set to Upend Gaucher Disease Drug Market

According to Sulayman Patel, MSci, an Analyst at GlobalData, "Our research indicates that KOLs agree on the significant potential of gene therapy to replace the current standards of care, enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), and substrate reduction therapy (SRT). However, KOLs express both hope and caution due to the early stage of these therapies."

Presently approved therapies, such as ERTs and SRTs, aim at addressing systemic issues, leaving neurological symptoms unattended. This particularly affects type 2 and 3 patients, who often experience seizures, cognitive impairment, and vision problems.
Defective Processes in Removing Cellular Waste Reason Behind Neurodegeneration in Gaucher Disease

Defective Processes in Removing Cellular Waste Reason Behind Neurodegeneration in Gaucher Disease


A new study reveals that the neurodegeneration caused by Gaucher disease is due to defects in the processes that break down and remove unwanted material from the cells.
Advertisement

To bridge this gap, companies like Prevail Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Eli Lilly) and Freeline Therapeutics are developing PR-001 and FLT-201, respectively, in Phase I/II stages. These pipeline therapies aim to break down glucocerebroside specifically, offering a targeted, enduring solution.

Patel further states, "However, they underline the need for more safety data, acknowledging the early stages of development."

Previous successes of gene therapy in treating spinal muscular atrophy and hemophilia patients demonstrate its efficacy and safety, providing compelling evidence for its potential application in Gaucher disease.

In conclusion, Patel emphasizes, "These insights emphasize the potential impact of gene therapy on Gaucher disease. By addressing the root cause and offering long-term solutions, gene therapy poses a formidable challenge to existing treatments, which fail to alleviate neurological issues and create significant financial burdens for payers."

Source: Medindia
Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn Errors of Metabolism


Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the body's metabolism resulting in severe clinical manifestations.
Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy


Gene Therapy - Potential Treatment for Incurable Diseases Gene therapy is a novel procedure in which genetic material is introduced into a patient's cells to replace a faulty gene in order to try and cure disease. It holds promise in the treatment of several diseases such as diabetes. Take this quiz to test your knowledge on gene therapy.
