NASH Cases Expected to Hit 26.55 Million in 7MM by 2032

GlobalData's projection sees diagnosed prevalent cases of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH) in the seven major markets (7MM - The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) increasing from 22.04 million in 2022 to 26.55 million in 2032, indicating a 2.05% annual growth rate.



The report 'Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH): Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' predicts the US to have the highest NASH cases in 2032 at 10.45 million, while Spain is estimated to have the lowest at 1.15 million within the 7MM.

What is NAFLD

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), represents a progressive liver condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, inflammation, and liver cell damage. This condition can advance to more severe stages, leading to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure in some cases.