About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

NASH Cases Expected to Hit 26.55 Million in 7MM by 2032

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 8:16 PM
NASH Cases Expected to Hit 26.55 Million in 7MM by 2032

GlobalData's projection sees diagnosed prevalent cases of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH) in the seven major markets (7MM - The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) increasing from 22.04 million in 2022 to 26.55 million in 2032, indicating a 2.05% annual growth rate.

The report 'Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH): Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' predicts the US to have the highest NASH cases in 2032 at 10.45 million, while Spain is estimated to have the lowest at 1.15 million within the 7MM.

What is NAFLD

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), represents a progressive liver condition characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, inflammation, and liver cell damage. This condition can advance to more severe stages, leading to fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure in some cases.

Renaming ‘Fatty Liver or NAFLD to ‘MAFLD’

Renaming ‘Fatty Liver or NAFLD to ‘MAFLD’


Global liver societies have renamed Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) to Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).
Advertisement


Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), formerly known as alcoholic fatty liver disease, encompasses a broader spectrum of liver conditions linked to metabolic dysfunction, encompassing similar characteristics as NASH. Both NASH and MAFLD are strongly associated with obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic factors, making them prevalent concerns in the context of modern lifestyles.

Casey Freimuth, Senior Epidemiologist at GlobalData, emphasizes the need to monitor trends in NAFLD, obesity, and type 2 diabetes for predicting NASH's future burden. Surveillance of risk factors like waist circumference, body mass index, triglycerides, and gamma-glutamyl Transferase levels is deemed vital in assessing NASH risk within populations.

Early NASH diagnosis becomes critical, as cirrhosis lacks a curative treatment. Effective management targeting obesity and insulin resistance, the underlying causes, is pivotal in preventing liver failure.

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India


Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.
Advertisement

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer


Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other organs. This is referred to as secondary liver cancer and is more common than primary liver cancer.
Advertisement
Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease

Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cirrhosis, an Advanced Liver Disease


Researchers have devised a novel approach that harnesses the patient's own cells to aid in the treatment of liver cirrhosis.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Research News

Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

Gene Therapies Can Disrupt Gaucher Disease Drug Market

Experts consulted by GlobalData anticipate a significant overhaul in the Gaucher disease scenario because of forthcoming gene therapies in development.
Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity?

Can Sleep Brain Waves Defend Against Epileptic Activity?

Memory deficits in individuals with epilepsy, especially cognitive difficulties, might partially stem from the transient impairments caused by these slow waves.
High Altitude Training's Impact on Surgical Readiness

High Altitude Training's Impact on Surgical Readiness

High altitude training exhibits potential benefits for pre-surgery patients, enhancing readiness, stated a new study.
AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

AI Shows Promise in Identifying ADHD

The AI method shows promise in identifying imaging biomarkers for diagnosing ADHD.
Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Life Expectancy Gap for Autistic Individuals Revealed

Diagnosed autistic individuals showed increased premature mortality in the UK, highlighting urgent needs to address associated inequalities.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

NASH Cases Expected to Hit 26.55 Million in 7MM by 2032 Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests