Fungus Could Treat African Sleeping Sickness

April 6, 2019
Modern genetic engineering has turned a fungus into a disease-curing factory. According to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the natural antibiotic is a promising cure for the neglected tropical disease human African trypanosomiasis, or African sleeping sickness, that infects thousands of people in remote and rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa every year.
"Our collaboration started about four years ago, and we have finally achieved our goal," said Professor Ikuro Abe from the University of Tokyo Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

"The gene cluster in the fungus is unique -- through a simple genetic deletion, we have engineered a strain of the fungus that only produces high concentrations of the desired antibiotic," explained Abe.

Professor Kiyoshi Kita, who retired from the University of Tokyo in 2016, dedicated a large portion of his career to understanding and curing African sleeping sickness. Abe's research team joined the project due to their expertise in mapping the chemical paths that lead from genes to proteins inside cells.

Abe's research team used their biosynthesis pathway expertise to genetically modify the fungus so that it produces large quantities of one specific antibiotic.

The fungus Acremonium egyptiacum naturally produces two different types of antibiotic: one is toxic to humans, but the other was identified as a potential treatment for African sleeping sickness in 1996 in part by Kita, at the time working with collaborators at the Niigata College of Pharmacy.

Artificially synthesizing the antibiotic would not be cost effective and the more common method of using bacteria to produce the chemical is infeasible.

Abe's research team identified that the fungus's two antibiotics are both made from the same precursor molecule. After the precursor is created, two separate groups of enzymes produce the two different antibiotics.

Researchers can leave the precursor molecule and the genes responsible for the desired antibiotic completely unchanged by simply deleting the genes responsible for the other toxic antibiotic.

In every liter of fungus that researchers grow in the lab, the engineered strain of the fungus can produce 500 milligrams of antibiotic.

"We think this is an exceptionally good production system," said Abe.

Researchers have applied for a patent on the engineered strain of fungus. Collaborators at the Kikkoman Corporation, best known for making soy sauce, will pursue industrial-scale growth of the genetically engineered fungus and purification of the antibiotic.

The desired antibiotic, ascofuranone, is also a candidate treatment for cancer.

About human African trypanosomiasis

People can develop African sleeping sickness by being bitten by a fly. The disease is caused by a parasite that moves from the flies, to patients' blood streams, and then into the nerves of patients' brains and spinal cords. The disease is often fatal within three years. The same parasite can also infect livestock animals.

The World Health Organization aims to eliminate human African trypanosomiasis as a public health problem by 2020.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Trypanosomiasis

Sleeping sickness or Trypanosomiasis is a vector-borne parasitic disease which can trigger life threatening complications in the absence of treatment

Vector-Borne Diseases

Vector-borne diseases are infectious diseases or illness transmitted through insects such as mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, and bugs. Vectors can be either biological carriers or mechanical carriers.

Relapsing Fever

An introduction to the types, causes, signs and symptoms of Relapsing fever with complications and treatment modalities.

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Histoplasmosis

Histoplasmosis is a fungal infection caused by breathing spores of the fungus from bird or bat droppings. Severe manifestation occurs in people with low immunity.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

News Archive