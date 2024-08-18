About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
FSSAI to Put a Lid on Microplastic Contamination

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 18 2024 10:38 PM

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) () launched a groundbreaking initiative to address the rising issue of microplastic contamination in food.
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastics that range in size -- from five millimetres to one micrometre. From human blood to testicles, to flora and fauna, these have long been known as a significant environmental and health concern worldwide.

What is Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is responsible for regulating and ensuring food safety across India. It sets standards to protect public health and improve food quality.

FSSAI initiated the new project in March this year to develop and validate analytical methods for detecting micro and nano-plastics in various food products. It is also aimed at assessing the prevalence and exposure levels of microplastics in India.

The project will develop standard protocols for micro/nano-plastic analysis, conduct intra- and inter-laboratory comparisons, and generate critical data on microplastic exposure levels among consumers.

Microplastic Contamination in Indian Food

“While global studies have highlighted the presence of microplastics in various foods, it is imperative to generate reliable data specific to India. This project will help understand the extent of microplastic contamination in Indian food and guide the formulation of effective regulations and safety standards to protect public health,” FSSAI said.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with leading research institutions across the country, including the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (Lucknow), ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (Kochi), and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani), FSSAI said.

Recently, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in a new report highlighted the presence of microplastics in common food items such as sugar and salt. The FSSAI noted that although the global prevalence of microplastics was detailed in the report, the need is "for more robust data to fully understand the implications for human health and safety, particularly in the Indian context”.

The findings from the new project “will not only inform regulatory actions but also contribute to the global understanding of microplastic contamination”. It will make Indian research an integral part of the global effort to combat this environmental challenge.

Reference:
  1. FSSAI - (https://fssai.gov.in/)
Source-IANS


