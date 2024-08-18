About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
China Enforces Strict Mpox Protocols Amid Global Surge

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 18 2024 10:03 PM

As global monkeypox (mpox) cases rise, Chinese authorities have stepped up efforts to prevent the virus from entering the country.
Effective from August 15 for six months, arrivals in China from countries and regions with confirmed mpox infections must declare their condition to customs if they have been exposed to mpox or exhibit symptoms () such as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, or rashes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.

China Tightens Border Controls to Prevent Mpox Spread

For such individuals, customs officers will implement medical measures and conduct sampling and mpox testing, according to China's General Administration of Customs. Vehicles, containers, cargo, and other items from countries and regions with reported mpox cases will be sanitised if they are contaminated or potentially contaminated.

The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the National Health Commission have urged their local branches to strengthen collaboration and information sharing with customs and other relevant authorities to promptly detect and handle mpox cases.

Mpox Transmission and Prevention

The mpox virus is transmitted mainly through close physical contact, particularly during sexual activity, while daily contact poses a lower risk, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who have been exposed to mpox or experience symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, said Li Tongzeng, an infectious disease specialist at Beijing Youan Hospital.

Is Monkeypox the Next Pandemic?
Mpox (Monkeypox) is spreading worldwide, but is it as dangerous as COVID-19? Explore the facts and WHO's stance on this growing health concern.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, activating its highest level of global alert for mpox for the second time in two years. "This is something that should concern us all. The potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Reference:
  1. Signs and Symptoms | Mpox | Poxvirus - (https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/symptoms/index.html)
Source-IANS
