From Gut to Eye: New Link in Inherited Blindness Revealed

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

CRB1-associated retinal degeneration is dependent on bacterial translocation from the gut



Go to source Trusted Source

Preventing Blindness: Gut Bacteria's Role Revealed



‘Did you know? Mutations in CRB1 genes trigger gut bacteria to cause blindness in genetic eye diseases. #gutbacteria #CRB1mutation #geneticeyedisease #sightloss #medindia’

Advertisement

Did You Know?

Over 350 hereditary eye diseases exist, and these genetic conditions impact approximately one in 1000 individuals worldwide.

Advertisement

CRB1-associated retinal degeneration is dependent on bacterial translocation from the gut - (https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(24)00108-9)