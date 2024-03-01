Female Ginseng's Role in Osteoporosis Therapy

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Breakthrough in Osteoporosis Treatment



Researchers in ACS Central Science have unearthed a promising anti-osteoporotic compound from female ginseng, offering hope for alternative treatments to costly and side-effect-ridden drugs in combating age-related disorders like osteoporosis, amid rising life expectancies ().Osteoporosis and low bone mass impact 54 million American adults over the age of 50, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. The disease can progress to significant disability, such as hip and spine fractures, and financial burdens, such as lost wages and hospitalization.Several drugs have proven effective in either preventing bone loss or promoting bone formation, but each comes with potential side effects, including injury to jaw and leg bones.Searching for alternative treatments, Hao Gao, Xin-Luan Wang, and colleagues turned to female ginseng (Angelica sinensis), which has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat osteoporosis.The researchers performedthat were structurally unlike anything previously discovered in female ginseng.They also determined potential biosynthetic precursors and metabolic pathways that the plants use to form these compounds. Then, with these mechanisms as starting points, the team devised lab synthesis methods and produced the compounds at quantities sufficient for biological testing.Inspired by the traditional efficacy of female ginseng, the team tested the compounds for their impact on the formation of cells called osteoclasts, which facilitate bone loss.They observed that only falcarinphthalide A and its precursors showed osteoclast inhibitory activity and an anti-osteoporotic effect.Further analysis showed that falcarinphthalide A blocked key molecular pathways involved in osteoclast generation.The researchers say that this study opens up the possibilities for new osteoporosis treatments based on the female ginseng compound, whether in its current form or as a structural template for further drug development.Source-Eurekalert