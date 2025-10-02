About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
From Catheter to Calm: VR Transforms Patient Experience in Heart Care

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 2 2025 10:34 PM

Study limited by retrospective design; larger trials are needed to confirm VR’s benefits in coronary angiography care.

Patients undergoing coronary angiography—a procedure often performed while the patient is awake—frequently experience anxiety, typically managed with anti-anxiety medications. ()

VR in Cardiology

However, a new analysis presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East 2025, together with the 16th Emirates Cardiac Society Conference, found that virtual reality (VR) can effectively reduce anxiety and stabilize vital signs during the procedure, offering a promising alternative to traditional approaches.

“Virtual reality offers an innovative solution to manage and reduce the anxiety of patients undergoing an interventional cardiovascular procedure, like coronary angiography,” said Yousef Radwan Alnomani, a clinical researcher at Benha University in Egypt and lead author of the study. Coronary angiography is a type of cardiac catheterization that uses catheters and X-rays to detect narrowed or blocked vessels and, if necessary, place stents in the heart’s arteries.

VR's Effectiveness During Coronary Angiography to Stabilize Vitals

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of five randomized controlled trials involving 451 patients, comparing VR to standard care. The VR interventions featured immersive 3D environments such as waterfalls, mountains, and valleys, designed to promote relaxation. The study found that VR during coronary angiography significantly reduced anxiety and minimized fluctuations in heart rate and blood pressure compared with standard care. In contrast, VR used only before the procedure reduced anxiety but did not significantly stabilize vital signs.

“Immersing patients in a 3D simulation offers better relaxation than simply watching a similar video on a screen,” Alnomani explained.

While the findings are promising, the study is limited by its retrospective nature, and the researchers emphasize the need for larger, randomized controlled trials to confirm VR’s effectiveness and explore its broader use in cardiovascular procedures.

This research underscores the potential of virtual reality to enhance patient experience, reduce procedural anxiety, and improve overall cardiovascular care.

References:
  1. TRANSFORMING CARDIOVASCULAR CARE - (https://www.acc.org/Education-and-Meetings/Meetings/Meeting-Items/2024/07/03/2025-Middle-East)
Source-Medindia
Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People
Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People
AI-guided virtual reality simulations of real-life incidents can assist individuals with autism in overcoming social and behavioral communication barriers.

