medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Fresh Insights into Diabetes Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 9, 2018 at 1:40 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Transparent transistors fabricated onto the sharp curves of a tiny glass tube could pave the way toward a therapeutic advance for the nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population who have diabetes, said Oregon State University researchers.
Fresh Insights into Diabetes Treatment
Fresh Insights into Diabetes Treatment

The work by Greg Herman and Xiaosong Du of the College of Engineering also represents a step toward better medical diagnostic techniques: fully transparent electronics that open the door to combined sensing and imaging technologies. Earlier Herman and Du had fabricated amperometric glucose sensors onto a flat polymer film that was then wrapped around a catheter tube. When tested in an animal model, however, the early devices tended to delaminate - the sensors would come apart from the film, or the film would peel off from the catheter.

Researchers addressed that problem by microcontact printing a-IGZO-FET-based sensors - amorphous indium gallium zinc oxide field effect transistor - directly onto glass tubes with a 1-millimeter radius. Traditional patterning technologies like photolithography and e-beam lithography have proved troublesome for highly curved surfaces, but microcontact printing worked well. "It takes advantage of an elastomeric stamp's ability to conform to curved substrates with minimal distortion of the printed pattern," Herman said. "The adhesion of the film deposition is very good. For it to come off, you'd essentially have to take a file to it. It's much more rugged than what we had before, and the electronic performance is excellent - it's the same as when fabricated on a flat surface using non-printing methods. We used a glass tube in part to show off the device's transparency."

Catheters are metallic or plastic, so unlike a sensor-equipped contact lens Herman has also worked on, transparency isn't necessarily required. "But the idea is with a catheter, you could start integrating optical fibers that have the a-IGZO-FET sensors on them," he said. "Some types of sensing need an optical response for detection, so if we can integrate an optical response with an electronic signal, we can expand the detection being done. Field effect sensing may increase the functionality and sensing range of optical sensing systems." Also, transparent field effect sensing can be melded with electrophysical and neural imaging devices and could greatly improve the sensitivity of an endoscope - a device inserted into the body to provide an internal view.

The artificial pancreas aspect of the research is particularly significant to those with Type 1 diabetes, also known as juvenile diabetes. Most of those patients - there are about 3 million in the U.S., with 30,000 new cases diagnosed each year - are already wearing an insulin pump, so adding glucose sensing to the catheter would simplify their lives. Type 2 diabetics typically self-inject, so they would be better candidates for the sensor-equipped contact lens.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Tests for Blood Sugar

Tests for Blood Sugar

What is a blood sugar test? Blood sugar tests are used for diagnosis and management of diabetes. Common tests are HbA1C, fasting blood sugar, oral glucose tolerance and random blood sugar.

Blood Sugar Chart

Blood Sugar Chart

The blood sugar chart gives you the fasting glucose values and glucose tolerance test values for normal people and people with early diabetes and established diabetes. Also use the calculator to find out if you have diabetes.

Quiz on Diabetes

Quiz on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...