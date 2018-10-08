medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Frequent Binge Drinking May Up Stroke, Heart Disease Risk in Young People

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 10, 2018 at 10:57 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Binge drinking among teens and young adults may increase the risk of developing stroke and heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Frequent Binge Drinking May Up Stroke, Heart Disease Risk in Young People
Frequent Binge Drinking May Up Stroke, Heart Disease Risk in Young People

You might want to think before you go out drinking again tonight.

Research by Mariann Piano, senior associate dean of research at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, has found that young adults who frequently binge drink were more likely to have specific cardiovascular risk factors such as higher blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar at a younger age than non-binge drinkers.

In a study, researchers found that binge drinking by young men was associated with higher systolic blood pressure (the force on blood vessels when the heart beats) and that frequent binge drinking had additional effects on cholesterol, both factors in contributing to cardiovascular disease. Female binge drinkers had higher blood glucose levels than abstainers.

In reporting her findings, Piano, PhD, FAAN, the Nancy and Hilliard Travis Professor at Vanderbilt, said that young adults need to be aware that repeated binge drinking may have consequences beyond the immediate.

"The risk extends beyond poor school performance and increased risk for accidental injury," she said.

Current evidence suggests that development of high blood pressure before age 45 is associated with significantly higher risks of cardiovascular death later in life.

The study also found differences in how binge drinking affected young men and women. Young men who reported that they repeatedly binge drink had higher systolic blood pressure and total cholesterol while young women who repeatedly binge drink had higher blood sugar levels compared to non-binge drinkers.

Piano and her co-authors examined high blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and other cardiovascular risks in 4,710 adults ages 18-45 who responded to the 2011-2012 and 2013-2014 U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Participants were classified as non-drinkers, binge drinkers 12 times or less a year, and high-frequency binge drinkers (more than 12 times a year).

High-frequency binge drinking was reported by 25.1 percent of men and 11.8 percent of women. Binge drinking 12 times a year or less was reported by 29.0 percent of men and 25.1 percent of women.

Binge drinking rates are at an all-time high, Piano said. One in five college-age students reports three or more binge drinking episodes in the prior two weeks. More students drink to get drunk, then blackout. They consume six to seven drinks per binge drinking episode. Compared to previous generations, the pervasiveness, regularity and intensity of binge drinking may place today's youth at greater risk for alcohol-related harm.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Binge Drinking may Cause Sleep Disturbances

Binge Drinking may Cause Sleep Disturbances

Binge drinking causes sleep disturbances by affecting the gene that regulates sleep. It also causes significant increase in non-rapid eye movement sleep four hours after binge drinking followed by increased wakefulness and reduced sleep during ...

Binge Drinking in Teens May Affect Short-Term Memory

Binge Drinking in Teens May Affect Short-Term Memory

Excessive drinking in teens may interfere with the activity of brain cells required for sustaining short-term memory.

Dieting in Teenage Girls May Increase Smoking, Binge Drinking Risk

Dieting in Teenage Girls May Increase Smoking, Binge Drinking Risk

Dieting and intentional weight loss in teenage girls may up the risk of developing health-compromising behavior such as smoking, binge drinking and skipping breakfast.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Air travel: To fly or not to fly Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Silent Killer Diseases Heart Healthy Heart Alcohol Addiction and Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...