Dieting in Teenage Girls May Increase Smoking, Binge Drinking Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 2, 2018 at 3:06 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Dieting and intentional weight loss in teenage girls may increase the risk of developing health-compromising behavior such as smoking, binge drinking and skipping breakfast, suggest experts.
Dieting in Teenage Girls May Increase Smoking, Binge Drinking Risk

Teenage dieters were 1.6 times more likely to smoke and skip breakfast, and 1.5 times more likely to smoke and engage in binge drinking than those who were not dieting.

"Post-puberty changes often lead to weight gain among girls, and there is incredible pressure from social media and elsewhere to obtain and maintain the ideal body," said lead author Amanda Raffoul from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

"Intentional weight loss is not something we should necessarily encourage, especially among this population, since it's possible that well-meaning initiatives that promote dieting may be doing more harm than good."

"Instead, we should focus on health broadly rather than weight as an indicator of health," Raffoul added.

The study, reported in the Canadian Journal of Public Health, included data from 3,300 high school girls.

The results showed that compared to girls who were not dieting at the time of initial data collection, those who were dieting were more likely to engage in one or more clusters of other risky behaviors three years later.

"The link between dieting and other health-compromising behaviors is worrisome since 70 percent of girls reported dieting at some point over the three years," Raffoul added.

According to Sharon Kirkpatrick, Professor from the varsity, the study looks at the important health-related factors "including behaviors and the array of influences on them, in combination."

"Only by understanding the complex ways in which these factors interact can we identify effective interventions, as well as predict and monitor potential unintended effects of such interventions," she added.

Source: IANS
Related Links

Diet Tips for Teens

Diet Tips for Teens

Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.

Weight Loss Diet Works Better When You Take a Break In Between

Weight Loss Diet Works Better When You Take a Break In Between

Is your diet not effective enough to lose all those pounds? May be you should give it a break and then start dieting.

Dieters Tend to Gain More Weight Than Those Who Don't

Dieters Tend to Gain More Weight Than Those Who Don't

Weight gain after taking a break from a low calorie diet may be due to the brain's response to the diet as a famine, triggering excess fat storage.

Why Dieting Can Be An Inefficient Way To Lose Weight

Why Dieting Can Be An Inefficient Way To Lose Weight

When we eat less, our body compensates and burns fewer calories, which makes losing weight harder.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

