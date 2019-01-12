medindia

Frailty Affects Outcomes After Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 1, 2019 at 6:44 PM Research News
In patients less than 75 years of age frailty is a key predictor of worse outcome after traumatic spinal cord injury, revealed new study published in Journal of Neurotrauma, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article on the Journal of Neurotrauma website through December 21, 2019.
"The Effect of Frailty on Outcome after Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury" was coauthored by John Street, MD, PhD, University of British Columbia and Vancouver Spine Surgery Institute (Vancouver, Canada) and colleagues from University of British Columbia, Vancouver Spine Surgery Institute, Rick Hansen Institute (Vancouver), and Northern Ontario School of Medicine (Thunder Bay).

The researchers examined the effect of patient age, Total Motor Score on admission, and score on a frailty index on adverse events, acute length of hospital stay, in-hospital death, and discharge destination (home or other). They identified the need for more accurate tools to measure frailty in the elderly.

"The observation that frailty is an important risk factor for poor post-operative outcomes in younger spinal cord injured individuals should help treating physicians reduce the risks of adverse events and other complications," says W. Dalton Dietrich, PhD, Deputy Editor of Journal of Neurotrauma, The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami (FL).

Source: Eurekalert

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

Routine Use of Drugs for Pain & Sleep Raises Frailty Risk

ORI, FAU study is the first to show statistically significant links between regular use of pain and/or sleep prescriptions and frailty risk in older adults.

New Assessment Could Identify Signs and Risks of Frailty

Increasing risk of frailty is a defining characteristic of the ageing process but it has no precise clinical definition and there are currently no analytical techniques that can accurately quantify its status.

Road To Recovery After Spinal Cord Damage

Spinal injuries survivors say that their first year of recovery is the toughest—for them, as well as their caregivers.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Autonomic Dysreflexia

Autonomic dysreflexia is a condition that occurs in patients with spinal cord injuries especially in the T5 and T6 levels. This condition is characterized by hyper activity of the autonomic nervous system.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Cauda equina syndrome is a serious condition that occurs due to the compression of the nerves and nerve roots at the lower end of the spinal cord.

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due to a brain lesion on the opposite side. It may be congenital (cerebral palsy) or acquired later in life due to illness.

Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation

Spinal Injury refers to damage to spinal cord that runs below the brain through the back. Injury to spinal cord is a severe injury as the damage is irreversible and it can be life threatening.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

