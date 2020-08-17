Fortis Gurugram Doctors Save Life of 4-Day Old Baby Boy

Intestinal malrotation is a congenital disease, where the intestines are not fixed properly inside the tummy and this leads to twisting of the bowel loops called Volvulus. It is a relatively rare condition seen in one in 6,000 newborns.
"The baby was the first child of the parents and weighed 2.8 kg. The baby was presented with incidence of vomiting and was unable to take the mother's feed. After a complete medical evaluation and ultrasound, the patient underwent a laparotomy for correction of the deformity,"
Sinha said.
The case, was technically challenging as the baby was only 4-day-old and in such cases the possibility of movement by instruments for surgery requires mechanical skill and precision. Looking at the current pandemic, the surgery was performed taking extra protective measures in PPE's.
Source: IANS