medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Food Packaging Could Negatively Affect Digestion

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2018 at 2:25 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nanoparticles present in the lining of food packaging, could reduce the ability of our intestinal cells to absorb nutrients, stated new research by faculty and students at Binghamton University, State University at New York.
Food Packaging Could Negatively Affect Digestion
Food Packaging Could Negatively Affect Digestion

"We found that zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles at doses that are relevant to what you might normally eat in a meal or a day can change the way that your intestine absorbs nutrients or your intestinal cell gene and protein expression," said Gretchen Mahler, associate professor of bioengineering.

According to Mahler, these ZnO nanoparticles are present in the lining of certain canned goods for their antimicrobial properties and to prevent staining of sulfur-producing foods. In the study, canned corn, tuna, asparagus and chicken were studied using mass spectrometry to estimate how many particles might be transferred to the food. It was found that the food contained 100 times the daily dietary allowance of zinc. Mahler then looked at the effect the particles had on the digestive tract. "People have looked at the effects of nanoparticles on intestinal cells before, but they tend to work with really high doses and look for obvious toxicity, like cell death," said Mahler. "We are looking at cell function, which is a much more subtle effect, and looking at nanoparticle doses that are closer to what you might really be exposed to."

"They tend to settle onto the cells representing the gastrointestinal tract and cause remodeling or loss of the microvilli, which are tiny projections on the surface of the intestinal absorptive cells that help to increase the surface area available for absorption," said Mahler.

"This loss of surface area tends to result in a decrease in nutrient absorption. Some of the nanoparticles also cause pro-inflammatory signaling at high doses, and this can increase the permeability of the intestinal model. An increase in intestinal permeability is not a good thing -- it means that compounds that are not supposed to pass through into the bloodstream might be able to."

Although Mahler studied these effects in the lab, she said she is unsure what the long-term health implications might be. "It is difficult to say what the long-term effects of nanoparticle ingestion are on human health, especially based on results from a cell culture model," said Mahler. "What I can say is that our model shows that the nanoparticles do have effects on our in vitro model, and that understanding how they affect gut function is an important area of study for consumer safety."

The researchers are looking at how an animal model (chickens) responds to nanoparticle ingestion.

"We have seen that our cell culture results are similar to results found in animals and that the gut microbial populations are affected. Future work will focus on these food additive-gut microbiome interactions," said Mahler.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Fast Food Packaging Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals That Can Leach Into Food

Fast Food Packaging Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals That Can Leach Into Food

The packaging materials used for the burger, pizza, brownies and fries contain fluorinated chemicals which can leach into the food and cause diseases.

Edible Food Packaging - The Future of Food Industry

Edible Food Packaging - The Future of Food Industry

Plastic food packaging is harmful to the environment and leaches chemicals into food. New milk-based packaging film could be a safe and eco-friendly alternative.

Quiz on Nanotechnology and Nanoparticles

Quiz on Nanotechnology and Nanoparticles

Nanotechnology refers to techniques that use engineering at a very small scale, that is, use nano-sized objects. Take this quiz to know more about nanotechnology. ...

Indigestion Symptom Evaluation

Indigestion Symptom Evaluation

Do you have discomfort in the upper abdomen during or after eating? Indigestion, a common complaint in all ages refers to conditions affecting the digestive tract and causing abdominal discomfort.

Food Additives

Food Additives

A food additive is a non-nutritive substance added deliberately to any food product to improve its color, texture, flavor or shelf life

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Small Intestine Biopsy

Small Intestine Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about small intestine

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body’s signals which we don’t have much on.

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues

Some people have an excellent digestion and can easily digest whatever they eat. While some people have a more sensitive digestion and suffer from frequent gastric distress such as indigestion.

More News on:

Small Intestine Biopsy Food Additives Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Ulcerative Colitis Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Wonder Herbs for those Digestion Blues Digestive Myths Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...