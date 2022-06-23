About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Five Love Languages Every Couple Should Know

by Hannah Joy on June 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Five Love Languages Every Couple Should Know

Love languages play an important role in heterosexual relationship satisfaction, reveals a new study.

Olha Mostova of the University of Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Playing With Magnets can Boost Your Love Life

Playing With Magnets can Boost Your Love Life


People who play with the magnetised blocks report greater levels of attraction, satisfaction and commitment in their relationships than those who play with non-magnetised blocks.
Advertisement


Couples Love Languages

Love languages refer to the popular idea that people differ in how they express affection and the ways they wish to receive it. This hypothesis involves five distinct love languages: words of affirmation, spending quality time together, gift-giving, acts of service, and physical touch. Despite its popularity, the concept of love languages remains relatively under-explored by researchers.

To deepen understanding, Mostova and colleagues studied 100 heterosexual couples who had been together for six months to 24 years. Participants aged 17 to 58 completed a questionnaire with questions developed in prior research on love languages.
Wanna Get More from Your Partner? Use These Magic Words

Wanna Get More from Your Partner? Use These Magic Words


Communication is the key in relationships. The best way to elevate your relationship is to be genuinely nice to your partner and letting him know the little things which can make him feel good.
Advertisement

The questionnaire evaluated participants' preferred love languages when expressing love to their partner and, in turn, which love languages their partner most make them feel loved. These data enabled the researchers to identify the degree of any mismatches within each couple. They also assessed participants' relationship satisfaction, sexual satisfaction, and empathy.

This analysis showed that, for both men and women, participants whose partners used the love languages they preferred to receive had higher levels of relationship and sexual satisfaction.

Greater satisfaction was also found among participants who reported using the love languages their partners preferred to receive.

The researchers had hypothesized that empathy would be associated with a greater tendency for a participant to use the love language their partner prefers to receive. However, while the analysis showed some small support for certain sub-types of empathy affecting male participants' relationship experiences, this hypothesis was not supported overall.

While the study only included heterosexual couples, the researchers suggest that focusing on partners' love-language needs might be effective in relationship counseling. They also offer several directions for future research, such as examining whether love-language matching causes greater satisfaction or instead arises from it or an entirely different factor.

The authors add: "Our findings suggest that people who better match each other's preferences for love languages are more satisfied with their relationships and sexual life. Dimensional assessment may be preferable to typologizing love languages."



Source: Eurekalert
Couples Blame Each Other Less During COVID-19 Pandemic

Couples Blame Each Other Less During COVID-19 Pandemic


Couples blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for their stress were more aware about their situation giving no space for stress spillover in their relationships.
Advertisement

Couples Sharing Bed Sleep Better Than When They Do Sleep Alone

Couples Sharing Bed Sleep Better Than When They Do Sleep Alone


Couples who sleep together can sleep better and have lower risk of developing depression and anxiety.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Flowers And What They Mean To UsFlowers And What They Mean To Us
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental HealthUnderstanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sexual Intercourse Facts Flowers And What They Mean To Us Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded! 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Noscaphene (Noscapine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sanatogen Accident and Trauma Care Blood Donation - Recipients Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR