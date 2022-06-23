About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Tuberculosis Treatment Safe for Mom and Baby during Pregnancy?

by Adeline Dorcas on June 23, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Is Tuberculosis Treatment Safe for Mom and Baby during Pregnancy?

Early diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis (TB) in pregnancy can save both mom and the unborn child, reveals a new study.

Seven out of 10 pregnant women were cured of their multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and delivered healthy babies after taking a medication that had previously been considered unsafe in pregnancy, a new Curtin and Telethon Kids Institute study has found.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis


Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
Advertisement


Published in JAMA Network Open, the study examined the experiences of 275 pregnant women with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis living in South Africa, Peru, Brazil, Iran and Uganda.

Is Tuberculosis Medicines Safe during Pregnancy?

Lead researcher Dr Kefyalew Alene, from the Curtin School of Population Health and Telethon Kids Institute, said the study had found a medication used to treat multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, Linezolid, was associated with favourable pregnancy outcomes and high treatment success.
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis


Tuberculin skin test and Interferon - Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
Advertisement

"This is the first comprehensive review of treatment outcomes for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in pregnant women, who remain one of the most vulnerable groups among the half a million people living with the disease globally," Dr Alene said.

"I was surprised to find that as many as 73.2 percent of pregnant women with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis gave birth to healthy babies and that the treatment had worked for 72.5 percent of the women, meaning they were cured from the disease or had completed the treatment successfully."

Dr Alene said the study answered a challenging global issue of when to treat pregnant patients living with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis.

"Second-line tuberculosis medicines used for the treatment of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis are thought to be toxic for the foetus and previous research has suggested waiting for the treatment to be provided until after the birth," Dr Alene said.

Does TB Treatment Affect Pregnancy?

"Tuberculosis can have a greater devastating impact on the mothers and the babies than the medicine's side effects. If multidrug-resistant tuberculosis is left untreated, it could result in the risk of maternal illness and maternal and foetus death.

"This study shows we need to start the treatment as soon as possible during pregnancy. However, further research on the use of Linezolid in pregnancy is needed because long-term use can increase the risk of gastrointestinal disorders, ototoxicity, and psychiatric disorders."

The remaining proportion of adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, pregnancy loss, low birthweight, and stillbirth was not caused by the drug, but the disease itself. Researchers concluded that if the drug was not taken, the outcome would be worse.

This study was funded by an Australian National Health and Medical Research Council Investigator Grant.

Source: Eurekalert
Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis


Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
Advertisement

Tuberculosis Curable If Right Drugs Taken For Right Duration

Tuberculosis Curable If Right Drugs Taken For Right Duration


Tuberculosis is thoroughly curable if the patient takes the proper medications for a suitable duration without any interruption, said expert.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs
View all
Recommended Reading
Cough Symptom EvaluationCough Symptom Evaluation
FeverFever
Neonatal Abstinence SyndromeNeonatal Abstinence Syndrome
Pleural EffusionPleural Effusion
Pregnancy and Antenatal CarePregnancy and Antenatal Care
SilicosisSilicosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Hospital Find a Doctor Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR

Do you want to speak to doctor about your Pregnancy?


Yes No