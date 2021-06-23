Couples Blame Each Other Less During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic made people to isolate in their homes without outside contact for weeks at a time so experts thought this will affect their relationship.



While examining the links between stressful conditions and couples' relationship well-being in this unique condition, they discovered that couples blaming the pandemic for their stress were happier in their relationships.

‘If couples recognize the stress coming from COVID-19 pandemic earlier, they can avoid its effect in relationship.’

Whereas in major events such as natural disasters are not always associated with poor relationship functioning because people are more aware of the stress affecting them and spilling over into the relationship.



"Because of this awareness, when major stressors occur, romantic partners may be less likely to blame each other for their problems and more likely to blame the stressor, which may reduce the harmful effects of stress on the relationship," said Lisa Neff, an associate professor of human development and family sciences at The University of Texas at Austin and one of the study's co-authors.



Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin analyzed data collected from 191 participants during the early weeks of the pandemic and again seven months later.



The findings reported in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science reveal that the harmful effects of stress were weaker among those who blamed the pandemic for their stress.



Researchers initially thought that the protective effects of blaming the pandemic might fade over time, but the pandemic continued to be a major headline in the news making people more aware about it.



This finding emphasizes the importance of openly discussing that stress can reduce the negative effects and develop a stronger bonding.







Source: Medindia

According to previous theories of stress spillover, stressors originating outside the relationship, such as work stress and financial uncertainty, often undermine relationship quality.