by Dr Jayashree on  June 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Couples Blame Each Other Less During COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic made people to isolate in their homes without outside contact for weeks at a time so experts thought this will affect their relationship.

While examining the links between stressful conditions and couples' relationship well-being in this unique condition, they discovered that couples blaming the pandemic for their stress were happier in their relationships.

According to previous theories of stress spillover, stressors originating outside the relationship, such as work stress and financial uncertainty, often undermine relationship quality.


Whereas in major events such as natural disasters are not always associated with poor relationship functioning because people are more aware of the stress affecting them and spilling over into the relationship.

"Because of this awareness, when major stressors occur, romantic partners may be less likely to blame each other for their problems and more likely to blame the stressor, which may reduce the harmful effects of stress on the relationship," said Lisa Neff, an associate professor of human development and family sciences at The University of Texas at Austin and one of the study's co-authors.

Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin analyzed data collected from 191 participants during the early weeks of the pandemic and again seven months later.

The findings reported in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science reveal that the harmful effects of stress were weaker among those who blamed the pandemic for their stress.

Researchers initially thought that the protective effects of blaming the pandemic might fade over time, but the pandemic continued to be a major headline in the news making people more aware about it.

This finding emphasizes the importance of openly discussing that stress can reduce the negative effects and develop a stronger bonding.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fight Loneliness of Covid-19 Isolation by Being Strong
Older people expressed less loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic than younger people. However, having a purpose in life can reduce loneliness and gives you hope to move forward.
READ MORE
Factors Determining COVID-19 Third Wave in India
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor highlights the virus-related and human-related factors in predicting the third COVID-19 pandemic wave.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Boosts Psychological Distress Among Black Americans
Black Americans who face racial discrimination in hospitals and doctor's offices weather additional stresses that can exacerbate from COVID-19 health threat.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Increased the Suicidal Thoughts Among People
People became highly prone to get suicidal thoughts due to COVID-19
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake