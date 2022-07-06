About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Couples Sharing Bed Sleep Better Than They Do Alone

by Hannah Joy on June 7, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Couples Sharing Bed Sleep Better Than They Do Alone

Adults who sleep together were found to have a good night's sleep than those who sleep alone, reveals a new study from researchers at the University of Arizona.

Results show that those who shared a bed with a partner most nights reported less severe insomnia, less fatigue, and more time asleep than those who said they never share a bed with a partner.

Those sleeping with a partner also fell asleep faster, stayed asleep longer after falling asleep, and had less risk of sleep apnea. However, those who slept with their child most nights reported greater insomnia severity, greater sleep apnea risk, and less control over their sleep.

Researchers also found that sleeping with a partner was associated with lower depression, anxiety, and stress scores, and greater social support and satisfaction with life and relationships.
Sleeping with children was associated with more stress.

Sleeping alone was associated with higher depression scores, lower social support, and worse life and relationship satisfaction.

"Sleeping with a romantic partner or spouse shows to have great benefits on sleep health including reduced sleep apnea risk, sleep insomnia severity, and overall improvement in sleep quality," said lead author Brandon Fuentes, undergraduate researcher in the department of psychiatry at the University of Arizona.

The study involved an analysis of data collected in the Sleep and Health Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization (SHADES) study of 1,007 working-age adults from southeastern Pennsylvania.

Bed sharing was evaluated with surveys, and sleep health factors were assessed with common tools such as the Epworth Sleepiness Scale, Insomnia Severity Index, and STOP-BANG apnea score.

"Very few research studies explore this, but our findings suggest that whether we sleep alone or with a partner, family member, or pet may impact our sleep health," said senior study author Dr. Michael Grandner, director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona.

"We were very surprised to find out just how important this could be."



Source: Eurekalert
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
