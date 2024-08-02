Fish Oil Supplements Shows Promise for Alzheimer`s Prevention

A recent clinical trial at Oregon Health & Science University indicates that fish oil supplements may be advantageous for certain older adults who have a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease. This research, now available in JAMA Network Open, emerges amid ongoing discussions about fish oil's role in improving cognitive function for those with
Fish Oil and Cognitive HealthSenior co-author Lynne Shinto, N.D., M.P.H., professor of neurology at OHSU, noted, “Our findings showed that over three years, there was not a statistically significant difference between placebo and the group that took fish oil. I don’t think it would be harmful, but I wouldn’t say you need to take fish oil to prevent dementia.”
The study involved 102 participants aged 75 or older with low blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids. Participants underwent MRIs at the beginning and end of the three-year period to assess changes in white matter lesions, which can affect nutrient delivery to the brain and increase dementia risk.
Potential Benefits of Fish Oil for Genetically Predisposed Older AdultsParticipants were divided into two groups: one received omega-3-enriched fish oil supplements, and the other took a soybean-based placebo. While the overall reduction in white matter lesions was not statistically significant, APOE4 carriers experienced a notable decrease in brain cell breakdown after just one year of fish oil treatment compared to the placebo group.
Gene Bowman, N.D., M.P.H., director of clinical trials at the McCance Center for Brain Health, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, commented, “This is the first dementia prevention trial to use modern prevention tools, such as a blood test and brain scan, to identify not only people at high risk for dementia but also those suited for specific nutritional interventions. The fact that neuronal integrity breakdown was slowed in people randomized to omega-3 treatment who are also at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease is remarkable, and warrants a larger clinical trial in more diverse populations in the future.”
