First Inhalation Device Innohaler To Make Life Easier For Asthma Patients Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on May 4, 2022 at 2:06 AM
Innohaler, a DPI device to make life easier for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been developed.

Lung is considered as one of the most delicate and vulnerable organs susceptible to an array of diseases. Asthma and COPD are major obstructive diseases characterized by chronic obstruction of lung airflow that interferes with normal breathing. A Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) is considered the most preferred drug delivery platform for such patients.

 It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
Asthma and COPD

Alkem is all set to fill the massive gap in accessibility for the treatment of respiratory diseases in India and has further made a big leap in the pulmonology vertical by introducing Innohaler, a DPI device.

With the introduction of this device, Alkem is entering the core inhalation therapeutics and envisaging that the drug will reach the lungs effectively in each inhalation with added patient awareness and adherence programmes.
 Come winter and asthma is back with renewed vengeance. With air pollution ever on the rise and our everyday surroundings abounding in common allergens, it's best to stay informed on this respiratory condition so that you don't trigger off another asthma attack unknowingly. Let Christmas celebrations take your breath away, not asthma!
Speaking on this innovative leap, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., stated, "This moment is like fulfilling our promise to millions deprived of right care in obstructive airway diseases and a reminder that we have to travel many miles further.

Stepping into the core inhalation therapy with the introduction of the drug delivery platform Innohaler a (DPI device) we shall surely play a pivotal role in reducing the lung burden of India by propagating the right knowledge and awareness among all the stakeholders ranging from clinicians to patients."

Source: IANS
 World Asthma Day is celebrated on May 3 to raise awareness of asthma around the globe and cut down the sufferings and costs incurred by uncontrolled asthma.
 The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
