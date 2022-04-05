First Inhalation Device Innohaler To Make Life Easier For Asthma Patients Developed

Innohaler, a DPI device to make life easier for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been developed.
Lung is considered as one of the most delicate and vulnerable organs susceptible to an array of diseases. Asthma and COPD are major obstructive diseases characterized by chronic obstruction of lung airflow that interferes with normal breathing. A Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) is considered the most preferred drug delivery platform for such patients.
Asthma and COPDAlkem is all set to fill the massive gap in accessibility for the treatment of respiratory diseases in India and has further made a big leap in the pulmonology vertical by introducing Innohaler, a DPI device.
Speaking on this innovative leap, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., stated, "This moment is like fulfilling our promise to millions deprived of right care in obstructive airway diseases and a reminder that we have to travel many miles further.
Stepping into the core inhalation therapy with the introduction of the drug delivery platform Innohaler a (DPI device) we shall surely play a pivotal role in reducing the lung burden of India by propagating the right knowledge and awareness among all the stakeholders ranging from clinicians to patients."
Source: IANS