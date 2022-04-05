First Inhalation Device Innohaler To Make Life Easier For Asthma Patients Developed

Advertisement

With the introduction of this device, Alkem is entering the core inhalation therapeutics and envisaging that the drug will reach the lungs effectively in each inhalation with added patient awareness and adherence programmes.Speaking on this innovative leap, Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., stated, "This moment is like fulfilling our promise to millions deprived of right care in obstructive airway diseases and a reminder that we have to travel many miles further.Stepping into the core inhalation therapy with the introduction of the drug delivery platform Innohaler a (DPI device) we shall surely play a pivotal role in reducing the lung burden of India by propagating the right knowledge and awareness among all the stakeholders ranging from clinicians to patients."Source: IANS