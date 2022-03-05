World Asthma Day 2022 — ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’

World Asthma Day (WAD) is celebrated on May 3 to promote awareness of Asthma. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) — founded in 1993 as a collaborative organization with the World Health Organization promotes the establishment of the global campaign annually.



Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease, characterized by the narrowing of the airways and excessive production of mucus in the airways — resulting in breathing difficulty, coughing, and wheezing. Although there is no cure for asthma, it can be managed symptomatically through timely interventions.

‘World Asthma Day (WAD) is celebrated on May 3 to raise awareness of Asthma around the globe and cut down the sufferings and costs incurred by uncontrolled asthma through its 2022 theme — ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’.’