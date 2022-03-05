About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Asthma Day 2022 — ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’

by Karishma Abhishek on May 3, 2022 at 9:20 PM
World Asthma Day (WAD) is celebrated on May 3 to promote awareness of Asthma. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) — founded in 1993 as a collaborative organization with the World Health Organization promotes the establishment of the global campaign annually.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease, characterized by the narrowing of the airways and excessive production of mucus in the airways — resulting in breathing difficulty, coughing, and wheezing. Although there is no cure for asthma, it can be managed symptomatically through timely interventions.

Asthma
Asthma
 It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it
However, several gaps exist in the overall asthma care such as inequity in health care access across varied socioeconomic, ethnic, and age groups, lack of proper communication and education to the public, poor understanding of treatments usages like inhalers and such devices.

End the Inequity in Asthma Care

The 2022 theme for World Asthma Day (chosen by GINA) is 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care'. This year's theme revolves around curbing down the sufferings and costs posed by uncontrolled asthma.

The campaign also invites international respiratory communities for collaborative care towards patients and implements innovative solutions on a global scale. The American Thoracic Society provides fact sheets for patients on treatment strategies for asthma and other respiratory disorders.
Childhood Asthma
Childhood Asthma
 Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.
Several other organizations like The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS — a world's leading international respiratory society) host campaign activities to help augment the treatment access to lung health worldwide.

Plan your interactive activities to spread the word on Asthma and close the existing care gaps in asthma this year!

Source: Medindia
Occupational Asthma
Occupational Asthma
 Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.
Tests for Asthma
Tests for Asthma
 Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.
