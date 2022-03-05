World Asthma Day 2022 — ‘Closing Gaps in Asthma Care’

World Asthma Day (WAD) is celebrated on May 3 to promote awareness of Asthma. The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) — founded in 1993 as a collaborative organization with the World Health Organization promotes the establishment of the global campaign annually.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease, characterized by the narrowing of the airways and excessive production of mucus in the airways — resulting in breathing difficulty, coughing, and wheezing. Although there is no cure for asthma, it can be managed symptomatically through timely interventions.
However, several gaps exist in the overall asthma care such as inequity in health care access across varied socioeconomic, ethnic, and age groups, lack of proper communication and education to the public, poor understanding of treatments usages like inhalers and such devices.
End the Inequity in Asthma CareThe 2022 theme for World Asthma Day (chosen by GINA) is 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care'. This year's theme revolves around curbing down the sufferings and costs posed by uncontrolled asthma.
Several other organizations like The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS — a world's leading international respiratory society) host campaign activities to help augment the treatment access to lung health worldwide.
Plan your interactive activities to spread the word on Asthma and close the existing care gaps in asthma this year!
Source: Medindia