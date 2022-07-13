First Indian National Registry on Multiple Sclerosis

A national registry of multiple sclerosis (MS) — Indian Multiple Sclerosis and Allied Demyelinating Disorders Registry and Research Network (IMSRN) — has been set up by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on June 11, 2022 and it is the first nationwide dedicated database research network on MS and allied demyelinating disorders. "There is a major need to get an insight into disease profile and outcomes of our patients as well as plan research in various domains of pathophysiology, causation, management and rehabilitation on these disorders," said Balram Bhargava, director general, ICMR.



Use of New Therapies Regarding Multiple Sclerosis

Balram Bhargava has told that there are new, approved medications called 'disease-modifying therapies' which are seen to be effective, among them autologous hematopoietic bone marrow transplantation is an advancement in the treatment of MS in selective cases.MS is a neurological disorder typically affecting young individuals between the ages of 20 and 40 years, but may also occur in children and adolescents.