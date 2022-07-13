About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin Tests Covid-19 Positive

by Colleen Fleiss on July 13, 2022 at 1:06 AM
M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu chief minister has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Stalin has appealed to the people of the state to wear masks and get vaccinated and stay safe.

It may be noted that there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days and the presence of Omicron and its sub-variants.

COVID Cases in Tamil Nadu

The state's Public Health Department has directed people of the state to wear masks, keep safe distancing, and sanitise regularly.

The department also said that while the number of people taking treatment at the hospital is very less and only 5 per cent of the total Covid positive cases are under treatment at hospitals. The department in the statement said that 95 per cent of the people are taking treatment at home.

Source: IANS
