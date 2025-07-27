First-in-Class Therapy for T-Cell Lymphoma Enrolls Patients in New Clinical Trial

Learn what cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is, its symptoms, causes, and treatment options for this rare skin-related cancer.

A Novel Approach to CTCL



PTX-100's Unique Position in Cancer Therapy

Massey becomes first U.S. site to enroll patients in global Phase 2a trial of first-in-class therapy for T-cell lymphoma - (https://www.masseycancercenter.org/news/massey-becomes-first-us-site-to-enroll-patients-in-global-phase-2a-trial-of-first-in-class-therapy-for-t-cell-lymphoma/)

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center has become the first site in the U.S. to launch a global Phase 2a( )This innovative therapy is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor targetinga rare and often treatment-resistant form of T-cell lymphoma.Said Sebti, Ph.D., associate director for basic research and Lacy Family Chair in Cancer Research at Massey and professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the VCU School of Medicine, is the co-inventor of PTX-100 and the scientific founder at Prescient Therapeutics, which is sponsoring the trial.“This trial reflects Massey’s long-standing commitment to translating basic science discoveries into innovative treatments that can directly benefit patients,” said Sebti.Thinking about the journey of PTX-100, Sebti remarked, “As a cancer researcher, there is no greater fulfillment than seeing a therapy you co-invented in the laboratory begin to reach those who need it most. With the launch of this global Phase 2 trial of PTX-100 in CTCL, where new treatments are urgently needed, that long-held dream feels deeply real. To see my academic home, Massey, lead the way as the first U.S. site to open enrollment to this trial, is one of the most exhilarating and humbling moments of my career, and is a powerful reminder of what science can achieve when driven by purpose and passion.”After demonstrating safety and early signals of clinical activity in a first-in-human Phase 1 study, PTX-100 advanced into a Phase 1b expansion cohort focused on patients with T-cell lymphomas, where it showed encouraging signs of efficacy and a favorable safety profile.Based on these results, PTX-100 received orphan drug designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration for all T-cell lymphomas, as well as fast track designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides, the most common form of CTCL.where immune cells called T cells become cancerous and primarily affect the skin causing itchy, red, scaly patches that may resemble eczema or psoriasis.The enzyme GGT-1 plays a critical role in cancer biology, as it is essential for the activation of Rho, Rac, and Ral proteins, molecular switches that mediate the cancer-causing activity of the oncogene RAS, one of the most commonly mutated oncogenes in human cancers.Sebti and his colleagues have pioneered the development of GGT-1 inhibitors designed to block these downstream RAS effector pathways, thereby inducing programmed cell death and halting tumor growth in a variety of cancer models."This globalfor which new therapies are urgently needed," Robert A. Winn, M.D., director and Lipman Chair in Oncology at Massey said."We are incredibly proud of Dr. Sebti and his team for bridging the gap between world-class scientific innovation and the communities we serve, ultimately making significant strides in the fight against cancer."Source-Eurekalert