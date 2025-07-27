India Screens Over 10 Crore Women for Cervical Cancer

Discover the importance of cervical cancer screening for early detection, prevention, and improved women's health outcomes.



‘India's #Ayushman_Arogya Mandirs & National Health Mission have successfully screened over 10 Crore 18 Lakh women for #cervical_cancer. #WomenCancer #CervicalCancerScreening’

Cervical Cancer Screening Progress and Methodology

Cervical Cancer Explained: Causes and Connection to HPV

In a significant step toward combatingacross the country, the government informed Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. ( )The announcement underscores the Centre’s commitment to preventive healthcare, especially for women, in light of India’s disproportionate share of global cervical cancer fatalities. The country accounts for 25% of worldwide cervical cancer deaths, primarily due to late-stage detection and lack of timely screening.“Till July 20, data from the National NCD Portal indicates that 10.18 crore women out of an eligible population of 25.42 crore females aged 30 years and above have undergone screening for cervical cancer,” said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.The screening initiative falls under the population-based strategy for Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) prevention and management, being implemented as part of the National Health Mission (NHM).Women in the age group of 30 to 65 years are the primary focus.carried out by trained health workers at Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres under AAM.Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection.Common symptoms include abnormal vaginal bleeding (such as bleeding after intercourse or between periods), pelvic pain, unusual vaginal discharge, and discomfort during sex. Diagnosis involves a Pap smear, HPV testing, and in some cases, colposcopy with biopsy to confirm cancerous changes.Treatment options depend on the stage of the disease and may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these.“VIA-positive cases are referred to higher-level health facilities for detailed diagnostic evaluation and necessary treatment,” Jadhav added.Calling the achievement “a reflection of the government’s strong commitment to comprehensive and preventive healthcare delivery,” the Minister highlighted the role of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in making preventive care accessible at the grassroots level.The initiative aligns with India’s goal to reduce cervical cancer-related morbidity and mortality, which remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in the country.Source-Medindia