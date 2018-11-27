medindia
First Ever Lead-Poisoning Detection and Treatment Centre Opens in Kerala

by Iswarya on  November 27, 2018 at 10:39 AM
Kerala saw the opening of its first lead-poisoning detection and treatment center, a first in the state.

Lead is also present in cosmetics and paint and exposure to these can create health issues.
First Ever Lead-Poisoning Detection and Treatment Centre Opens in Kerala

Set up at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the new Lead Research Lab is the 51st center of the National Referral Centre for Lead Projects in India (NRCLPI).

M.I. Sahadulla, CMD of KIMS, said that the center is equipped with modern technology to determine the Blood Lead Levels (BLL) of all age groups and results are available within five minutes of collecting blood from a fingertip.

Children with elevated blood-lead levels above five ug/dl are likely to have lower IQ apart from disturbed cognitive functions.

Regular monitoring of BLL can prevent many such neurological damages which are irreversible.

In the elderly, bone and kidney-related damages are seen as a result of exposure to lead.

Source: IANS

