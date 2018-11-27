First Ever Lead-Poisoning Detection and Treatment Centre Opens in Kerala

Font : A- A+



Kerala saw the opening of its first lead-poisoning detection and treatment center, a first in the state.



Lead is also present in cosmetics and paint and exposure to these can create health issues.

First Ever Lead-Poisoning Detection and Treatment Centre Opens in Kerala



Set up at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the new Lead Research Lab is the 51st center of the National Referral Centre for Lead Projects in India (NRCLPI).



‘The new Lead Research Lab which was set up at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) was inaugurated by Venkatesh Thuppil, popularly known as the Lead Man of India. ’

Read More.. M.I. Sahadulla, CMD of KIMS, said that the center is equipped with modern technology to determine the Blood Lead Levels (BLL) of all age groups and results are available within five minutes of collecting blood from a fingertip.



Children with elevated blood-lead levels above five ug/dl are likely to have lower IQ apart from disturbed cognitive functions.



Regular monitoring of BLL can prevent many such neurological damages which are irreversible.



In the elderly, bone and kidney-related damages are seen as a result of exposure to lead.



Source: IANS Set up at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the new Lead Research Lab is the 51st center of the National Referral Centre for Lead Projects in India (NRCLPI).M.I. Sahadulla, CMD of KIMS, said that the center is equipped with modern technology to determine the Blood Lead Levels (BLL) of all age groups and results are available within five minutes of collecting blood from a fingertip.Children with elevated blood-lead levels above five ug/dl are likely to have lower IQ apart from disturbed cognitive functions.Regular monitoring of BLL can prevent many such neurological damages which are irreversible.In the elderly, bone and kidney-related damages are seen as a result of exposure to lead.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement