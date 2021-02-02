by Hannah Joy on  February 2, 2021 at 3:41 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

First Case of Mutated Coronavirus Strain Detected in Greece
First case of the mutated coronavirus strain detected in South Africa was diagnosed in Thessaloniki city in northern Greece, announced Greek authorities.

The patient who tested positive for this strain is an official with the Greek Orthodox Christian Church, said Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

"We are conducting sweeping screening tests, with molecular tests and rapid tests, in the wider area... There is no reason to panic," he told Greek national broadcaster ERT.


Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, president of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), called on citizens to take all precautions and comply with instructions given by experts.

EODY announced on Sunday that 107 cases of the mutated strain first identified in Britain have been recorded in Greece following analysis of samples taken in the period of January 12 to January 27, bringing the total cases of such strain to 173 in the country.

Greece has been under a nationwide lockdown since November 7. On Friday it was further extended till February 8.

On Sunday EODY announced 484 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally since the start of the pandemic in Greece last winter to 156,957.

EODY also confirmed another 17 deaths, bringing the toll to 5,796.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on January 26.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Unmutated Form of P53 Protein is the Key to Cancer Prevention
New enzyme pathway that plays a role in anticancer protein p53 has been discovered by scientists. Oncogene p53 has two faces, i.e its unmutated form prevents cancer while mutated form leads to aggressive cancers.
READ MORE
How a Mutated Protein Outwits Evolution and Fuels Leukemia Identified
The secret to a genetic mutation that stokes leukemia cells has been uncovered by scientists.
READ MORE
Understanding the Mechanism of a Mutated Gene
Why does only one develop the disease, if two women have the same genetic mutation that puts them at higher-than-average risk of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Research Reveals Number of Mutated Neural Stem Cells Reduced by Exercise
A severe developmental disorder called CHARGE syndrome affects multiple organs and occurs in 1 in 8500 newborns worldwide.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Torticollis
Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

TorticollisMiddle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake