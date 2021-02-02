by Hannah Joy on  February 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mixopathy: Indian Medical Association Kicks Off Nationwide Hunger Strike
The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) has ordered post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgical procedures. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) began a relay hunger strike across the country against CCIM for immediate withdrawal of the latest notification.

"All IMA members & modern medicine doctors across the country have started relay hunger strike from today at more than 50 places across the country," the apex association of private practitioners of modern medicine said.

While women doctors will be on hunger strike all across the nation on February 7, the strike will be observed till February 14, it added.


The IMA also said that all specialty associations across the country have joined the strike through the Federation of Medical Associations (FMA) under its aegis. The association plans to turn the strike into a national movement.

"Dental Association has also joined this national movement. We will release the awareness movement for people of the country. All Members of Parliament & MLAs & respective state governments will be upraised regarding the national movement. Internationally, IMA shall apprise various associations from different countries about this unscientific notification," it said.

The IMA has also instructed its Medical Students' Network (MSN), Junior Doctors' Network (JDN), IMA Women's' Wing, IMA Hospital Board, In-service Doctors, Medical Colleges to participate in the hunger strike.

The whole exercise by the IMA is to push for immediate withdrawal of the latest notification by CCIM which, the association claims, is impractical, unscientific and promotes "mixopathy" of different streams of medicine.

"We have launched the freedom struggle of modern medicine from the forces of mixopathy," it said.

Through the notification, the Central government had allowed Post Graduate students of ayurveda to perform a variety of general surgery including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental through notifying an amendment in a gazette notification the CCIM issued in November. The latest amendment allows PG Ayurveda students to receive formal training for such procedures. The training modules for surgical procedures will be added to the curriculum of Ayurvedic studies.

The CCIM amended Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to include the aforementioned regulation to allow the PG students of Ayurveda for practicing the general surgery.

This move has drawn a lot of criticism from the doctors of modern medicine which also result in a series of protests the country witnessed last December, called by the IMA.

"Though there are many systems of medicine, ayurveda, siddha, unani etc. IMA respects, welcomes & proposes that all our traditional systems should strive hard & make themselves more people centred & evidence based. New government policy of Mixopathy of all systems, in which the mutually unrelated principles & mode of operandi are integrated unscientifically together as a one system. IMA strongly opposes the proposal to make a single doctor practicing all systems together," the association said.

The IMA has also filed a civil writ petition in the Supreme Court against the CCIM notification.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Ayurveda Kit Helps for Covid Cure
A kit constituting four Ayurvedic medicines which include Ayush-64 tab, Sanshamani Vati, Anu Tel, and Agastya Haritiki to counter the coronavirus is being provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Ayush Society.
READ MORE
PM Modi Calls Ayurveda & Yoga-based Protocol Commendable for COVID-19 Management
The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga, calling it "commendable" has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ MORE
Ayurveda and Yoga may Help COVID-19 Prevention
Ayurveda and yoga may help strengthen host immunity and provide an effective, easy, and affordable means of preventing COVID-19 infection, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Role of Ayurveda Against COVID-19 Revealed
As the field of alternative medicine gains immense popularity in the wake of COVID-19, the ancient practice of Ayurveda with India as its land of origin can don the role of quiet yet don the role of quiet yet powerful armed forces in the fight ...
READ MORE
Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers
Weight loss is a struggle for many individuals. This can be achieved simply by understanding the fullness factor, glycemic index and satiety index, which are all related to the hunger stimulus.
READ MORE
Hungry? - But you Just Ate!
Most of us are tempted by good food, mealtime or not. Once in a way is fine but it is dangerous to give into food cravings all the time.
READ MORE
Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger
A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body’s signals which we don’t have much on.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!Why does your Stomach Growl with HungerFullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers