by Hannah Joy on  February 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

AstraZeneca May Up Vaccine Supply to European Union
AstraZeneca, a Pharmaceutical company has promised to increase its vaccine supply to the European Union (EU), said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter of this year, bringing the total quarterly supply to 40 million, compared to last week's offer, von der Leyen said on Twitter on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The company "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled," she added, and it will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.


The message came as a relief after a heated quarrel between the bloc and the company over the latter's limited capacity to deliver on its commitment, after the company announced last week to considerably reduce the amount of doses to the EU.

Media reports revealed that the drug giant had agreed to provide 80 million doses for the first quarter, but withdrew from the promise after an alleged disruption in its EU supply chain.

The AstraZeneca was the first vaccine producer that the EU has signed an early purchase agreement with in the effort to prevent the Covid-19 from further spread.

According to the agreement signed last August, the European Commission, on behalf of the EU states, purchased 300 million doses, with an option to buy 100 million more.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for conditional marketing in the EU on Friday, after the European Medicines Agency gave a positive assessment for its safety and effectiveness. It was the the third Covid-19 vaccine greenlighted by the EU.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is being rolled out across the whole EU with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on January 26.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
WHO Experts to Provide Guidelines on Moderna's COVID Vaccine
World Health Organization (WHO) panel of vaccine experts is set to issue recommendations on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
READ MORE
Phase 3 Trial of Chinese COVID Vaccine Starts in Malaysia
Malaysia has begun a phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).
READ MORE
World Faces 'Catastrophic Moral Failure' Cause of Covid Vaccine: WHO Chief
World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure - and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Top Ten Selling DrugsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedNeck Cracking