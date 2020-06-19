by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 19, 2020 at 8:36 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

First Case of Deadly Heart Rhythm by Chloroquine for COVID-19 Reported
One patient who met most of the published safety guidelines for chloroquine therapy against COVID-19 was found to have an abnormal ECG pattern after initiating the treatment.

Her condition was resolved after chloroquine was discontinued, according to the report in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society, and the Pediatric & Congenital Electrophysiology Society, published by Elsevier.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are commonly used to treat malaria and some rheumatic diseases. Their use as a treatment for COVID-19 has been widely debated in medical journals and the popular press. The authors of this case report present the first description of TdP due to chloroquine treatment in a patient with COVID-19.


Lead investigator Yishay Szekely, MD, Department of Cardiology, Sourasky Tel Aviv Medical Center and Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel, observes, "On the one hand, these drugs are known to cause prolongation of a specific ECG interval called QT interval.

On the other hand, there is no evidence of sudden, unexplained death when they are used to treat malaria. And by the same token, neither the American nor the European rheumatology societies recommend electrocardiographic (ECG) surveillance for patients who receive long-term treatment with hydroxychloroquine."

The patient, an 84 year-old women with a history of breast cancer and controlled hypertension was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Her medications included letrozole, prescribed for breast cancer, and memantine, prescribed for Alzheimer's disease.

An ECG found her corrected QT (QTc) interval was 462 milliseconds, borderline high but still below the 500-millisecond limit suggested by safety guidelines for chloroquine treatment.

Her condition worsened and chloroquine therapy was introduced. After five days of treatment, there was no change to her clinical status, however, a follow-up ECG showed signs of an extremely elongated QTc interval of 627 milliseconds. Chloroquine was discontinued, as were other drugs known or suspected of causing QT-prolongation, including memantine and letrozole.

The patient was placed on a continuous ECG monitor and given potassium supplements to prevent arrhythmias. Six hours later episodes of TdP were noted on her ECG. She received treatment that led to an immediate resolution of the ventricular arrhythmias, and her QT interval gradually normalized. She was released after two weeks.

Dr. Szekely notes that the memantine the patient was taking likely contributed to the proarrhythmic effects of chloroquine. However, her QTc interval spiked only after chloroquine was introduced.

"This clearly points to chloroquine as the culprit drug of her TdP." The breast cancer medication letrozole is actually considered safer from a QT interval point of view than other medications used to treat breast cancer.

"Chloroquine therapy is not free of risk in patients with COVID-19, particularly in those with high risk features for QT prolongation and TdP," says Dr. Szekely. "Given its questionable efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 and risk of QT interval prolongation and torsade de pointes, chloroquine treatment must be considered thoroughly and reviewed on a regular basis."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Indian Govt Lifts Export Ban on Anti-malarial Drug Hydroxychloroquine
India has lifted the restriction on the export of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, which is broadly used around the world as a prophylactic to fight novel coronavirus.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.
READ MORE
Bradycardia
A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, management are discussed in detail.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation
The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Malaria-waterPalpitations And ArrhythmiasHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPalpitations Symptom EvaluationAtrial FibrillationBradycardia