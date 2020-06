India has lifted the export ban on hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug with immediate effect. On March 25, the government banned the export of the drug due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Centre had imposed curbs on the export of Hydroxychloroquine and formulations used to manufacture the medicine.



According to a late-night notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the export status of the medication and the composition ingredients have been changed from "prohibited" to "free."



‘India is a major exporter of Hydroxychloroquine drug, which has witnessed a surge in demand amid the novel COVID-19 crisis. ’

