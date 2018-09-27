medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Finger Angiography: Doctors in Delhi Use Thumb Artery to Perform Angiographies

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 27, 2018 at 10:31 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors in Delhi used a new technique to perform angiographies through the thumb artery which is less painful, less time-consuming and more patient-friendly.
Finger Angiography: Doctors in Delhi Use Thumb Artery to Perform Angiographies
Finger Angiography: Doctors in Delhi Use Thumb Artery to Perform Angiographies

A team of doctors at Fortis Vasant Kunj has adopted a novel technique of performing angiographies via the thumb artery to make it more patient-friendly.

Traditionally, angiographies are performed through the wrist or groin. However, the team has performed finger angiographies on as many as 51 patients, the hospital said in a statement.

"The benefit of choosing this route over traditional procedures is that it is less time to consume and painful and patient-friendly," said Tapan Ghose, Director, and Head, Cardiology at Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, Vasant Kunj.

"The recovery is faster, there is no loss of radial pulse, bleeding is negligible, zero percent chances of blood transfusion," Ghose added.

A 47-year-old patient named D.S. Mathuria, who had been experiencing angina -- chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart -- for the last three months, was treated successfully.

"The procedure and medication involved in performing angiographies, whether it is through the wrist, groin or finger, is the same. When it is performed through the finger, it is known as 'Left Distal Radial Angiography' or 'the anatomical snuff box approach,'" Ghose said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

CT Angiography Can Hasten the Diagnosis of Heart Ailments

CT Angiography Can Hasten the Diagnosis of Heart Ailments

Recently coronary computed tomography angiography has emerged as an effective diagnostic tool to image the coronary arteries. Prof. Hoffmann analyzed its effectiveness against the standard protocol.

First Nations People Less Likely to Receive Guideline-Recommended Angiography After Heart Attack

First Nations People Less Likely to Receive Guideline-Recommended Angiography After Heart Attack

After a heart attack, First Nations people are less likely to receive guideline-recommended angiography, compared with non-First Nations people and have poorer long-term survival rates.

Angiography Motivates Coronary Artery Disease Patients to Adopt Healthier Habits

Angiography Motivates Coronary Artery Disease Patients to Adopt Healthier Habits

A higher percentage of people, who underwent the CTA test adopted healthier practices, including taking preventive medication, eating better and losing weight.

Mallet Finger

Mallet Finger

Mallet finger is a deformity that occurs when a finger is injured. Mallet finger mostly occurs during sporting games that uses a ball and hence is also known as baseball finger.

Sprained Thumb

Sprained Thumb

A thumb sprain is a common soft tissue injury involving the ligaments, cartilage and joint capsule of the thumb. Thumb sprains symptoms include pain, swelling and tenderness.

Temporal Arteritis

Temporal Arteritis

Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) or Temporal Arteritis is a condition where arteries those supplying to the head region get inflamed. The causes of Temporal Arteritis are not known.

More News on:

Temporal Arteritis Mallet Finger Sprained Thumb 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive