medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Over 50% Indians may be Hoarding E-waste

by Hannah Joy on  September 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In India, about 50 percent of the households may be hoarding hazardous e-waste for up to five years, reveals a survey.
Over 50% Indians may be Hoarding E-waste
Over 50% Indians may be Hoarding E-waste

The survey, conducted by Cerebra Green and MAIT, said that another 30 per cent kept 3-4 articles whereas 20 per cent hoarded five or more unused e-waste devices for several years, thereby increasing the possibility of their incorrect disposal.

However, eight out of 10 Indians are aware of e-waste and the importance of special measures to dispose off it properly, but they do not use the right methods owing to lack of proper avenues for disposal, said Cerebra Integrated Technologies Managing Director V. Ranganathan.

Around 68 per cent participants in the survey said that they did not consider local waste collectors as a viable option to dispose e-waste, a view which was supported by the waste collectors themselves as 72 percent of them don't collect e-waste in their areas.

"This forces 90 percent of the people to dispose their e-waste either through local electronics vendors or online exchanges," Ranganathan said.

Presently, he said, India's e-waste output is estimated to touch a staggering three million tonnes by December 2018, which would need effective, safe and environment-friendly disposal.

While industries generate 70 percent of the e-waste, households contribute 15 percent and the rest comprises discarded 'end of life' electrical and electronic equipment (EEEs).

Cerebra Green has now tied up with Manufacturers Associations of Information and Technology (MAIT), Ministry of Electronics and IT and the Ministry of Environment to launch an 'India Cleanup Week' (October 13-19), which could be the biggest initiative of its kind for proper disposal of e-waste.

E-waste comprising EEEs will be collected from homes by collection officers. Public collection centres will be opened for people to deposit their e-waste while pick-up trucks will be deployed for big establishments across major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

E-waste Processing in India Poses Several Health Risks, Warns the UN

E-waste Processing in India Poses Several Health Risks, Warns the UN

Discarding electronic waste without proper safeguards in India increases the risk for health and environmental dangers, warns the UN

Attero Organizes E-Waste Collection Drive in Delhi, Noida

Attero Organizes E-Waste Collection Drive in Delhi, Noida

Attero, India's largest electronic asset management company organized an e-waste collection drive in the Delhi-NCR region to address the e-waste problem.

More E-waste from Developing Nations by 2016

More E-waste from Developing Nations by 2016

Developing countries will produce more electronic waste by 2016, a new research has shown.

New Research Suggests 'E-Waste Pollution' is a Threat to Human Health

New Research Suggests 'E-Waste Pollution' is a Threat to Human Health

Researchers have now linked e-waste to adverse effects on human health, such as inflammation and oxidative stress.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa / Drumstick Tree

Moringa oleifera has all the essential amino acids, omega oils, vital minerals and vitamins ...

 Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive